Holographic collaboration: the next big idea in remote working?

For every mega hit like Slack in the world of collaboration solutions at work, there is a long way of technology that just never seems to catch on. Take telepresence robots, for example.

So it is with caution that we approach virtual reality collaboration, which somehow seems almost destined to meet the hype. And yet Spatial, a company that wants to eliminate the need for video conferencing and work trips with a VR workplace with lifelike avatars, is a compelling reason for itself.

After a successful Series A that brings total funding to $ 22 million, Spatial is now one of the better funded start-ups with mixed reality and an emerging player in an AR / VR landscape.

The big selling point of Spatial is that the device is agnostic. The founders started with the premise that remote working is becoming increasingly popular, but staring at their faces during video conferencing while sharing screens is awkward at best. Real-time feedback, real-world collaboration and the ability to draw, build and tweak in 3D space is lost.

Holographic collaboration is a promising solution because the world is moving to work remotely. The most attractive version of the idea, sliding over a VR headset, brings you seamlessly into a shared environment with colleagues from all over the world who can communicate, share ideas, present and collaborate. It is an attractive proposal that many large companies are willing to test the concept.

“Last year we saw a strong demand to work together in AR / VR of more than 25% of Fortune 1,000, and we have announced our first wave of customers such as Mattel, Purina / Nestle and BNP Paribas,” says Spatial Co. Founder and CEO Anand Agarawala.

To make the virtual workplace feel less like a video game and more like a business environment, Spatial has focused on creating realistic 3D avatars of 2D photos that users upload. The virtual world of Spatial is also equipped with collaboration tools and capabilities designed to help employees do everything from design products to model campaigns.

Yet acceptance will make or break the technology, and enterprise acceptance of VR is bumpy and unpredictable. Sensibly, Spatial built its platform to be device-agnostic. It works on Microsoft HoloLens, Oculus, Magic Leap, Qualcomm XR2, Android / iPhone mobile devices or a regular old desktop computer, so a company does not have to make a capital investment in expensive hardware to try out the technology.

Is that enough to stimulate acceptance? Hard to say. One reason why Slack has been so successful is that it builds on deep-rooted behavior on social media and integrates unobtrusively into existing workflows. A broader acceptance of VR in the company will certainly help holographic collaboration companies such as Spatial take root, but that acceptance has not yet happened at the pace that many thought it would.

Yet investors have not been shy. Existing spatial investors iNovia, Lerer Hippeau and Expa were accompanied by new investors White Star capital, Kakao Ventures, Baidu Ventures and Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger.

“The mixed-reality solution from Spatial is becoming an important part of the future of the work,” says Krieger. “They take us beyond everyday tools such as Zoom and Slack and point the way to what conferencing & collaboration can be if they were invented today and I am delighted to support the journey.”