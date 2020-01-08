Hollywood supported Quibi thinks you pay for his video bites paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

At CES, business leaders argued that Quibi will offer the first entertainment platform exclusively for the telephone. In an interview with CES, Katzenberg said that this is the first time that “professional storytellers” have addressed the problem of delivering a high quality mobile viewing experience.

But the big question is whether a subscription service like Quibi can attract mobile viewers – especially younger ones – who are already immersed in an ocean of free-to-watch short videos on YouTube and other social media services. It also goes against about half a dozen other paid streaming platforms from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu to Disney Plus and upcoming services from WarnerMedia and NBC Universal.

During the keynote, Quibi watched shows such as’ Don’t Look Deeper ‘, a sci-fi show with Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer, and’ #Freerayshawn ‘a crime thriller with Laurence Fishburne as an agent and director produced by the director of’ Training Day “Antoine Fuqua. Shows and films, as well as other material such as news and weather, are designed to be viewed in “quick bites” of 10 minutes or less.

“” Paid premium short form (video) “has never stood in the same sentence, it has never really been proven,” said Seth Shapiro, managing partner at Pacific Strategy Partners. “That’s the challenge.” He noted, among other things, that people can view all those other services in the same quick bite of Quibi plans.

Quibi managers at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas demonstrated technology on Wednesday designed to make it easier to watch videos on the phone. For example, you can watch video in full screen, whether you keep the phone upright or sideways.

Filmmakers deliver two edits to the company, one vertical, one horizontal, and Quibi adds them together with one audio track. Some makers have included that feature in their productions, such as in a show in which horizontal viewing produces a traditional image, but by turning the phone upright, you get an image from the protagonist’s phone camera.

At least advertisers are on board. Quibi said it has sold its $ 150 million first-year advertising spaces to blue-chip companies including Procter & Gamble, Anheuser Busch, General Mills, Google, T-Mobile and Walmart. Ads are shown before shows and cannot be skipped.

Jeff Wlodarczak, chief analyst at Pivotal Research Group, says he understands why advertisers are flocking to the product. Millennials can be hard to reach, he said, and when a brand puts ads on YouTube or Snapchat, they never quite know what kind of video they might end up with.

Quibi offers advertisers a safe place by delivering a known amount “unlike people doing something stupid on YouTube,” he said.

That advertising model will linger, Whitman said. Quibi guarantees that all makers have their own intellectual property and can repackage it after seven years and wherever they want to take it with them. It brought in makers, but it also means that Quibi needs both subscriber dollars and advertising revenue to stay afloat.

The company has just closed a new $ 400 million financing round with investors, Whitman said, and has a plan to be “quickly” profitable.

Others have tried briefly for m content, usually in ad-supported form. Facebook Watch contains original shows with episodes of only 12 or 13 minutes, but so far no one has received much buzz or regular attention. Verizon pulled the plug from Go90 in 2018, about three years after the launch; it contained short form original programs along with live sports and older TV shows. Various simultaneous efforts have also been stopped. In the meantime, Netflix, Amazon and Hulu have all experimented with short offers, mostly in comedy.

Mae Anderson reported from New York.

Mae Anderson and Rachel Lerman, The Associated Press