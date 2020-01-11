Hollywood magic shaves the faces of these actors for decades

With Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” who should fight “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” and “1917” for the best Oscar in February, all eyes are on the special effects team which made possible the epic of the sprawling crime. “The Irishman” takes place over decades, with Robert De Niro, 76, and his co-stars playing their characters from their thirties to retirement age, a feat that made the film one of the films 2019’s most acclaimed new digital aging techniques that, in the past year in movie theaters, have shaved Samuel L. Jackson’s face for decades and go back in time to the 1990s for Will Smith. When Monday’s Oscar nominations are announced, “Captain Marvel” and “Gemini Man” could see their names named with “The Irishman” in the visual effects category. With Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” who should fight “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” and “1917” for the best Oscar in February, all eyes are on the special effects team which made possible the epic of the sprawling crime.

“The Irishman” takes place over decades, with Robert De Niro, 76, and his co-stars playing their characters from their thirties to retirement age, a feat that made the film one of the films most acclaimed of 2019.

All this is possible thanks to new digital aging techniques which, in the last year in cinemas, have shaved the face of Samuel L. Jackson for decades and have gone back in time to the 1990s for Will Smith. When Monday’s Oscar nominations are announced, “Captain Marvel” and “Gemini Man” could see their names named with “The Irishman” in the visual effects category.

Each film has its reverse aging turn thanks to a different technique, which has led some to describe 2019 as a monumental year for the aging of the film.

For many, “The Irishman” stands out from the field, thanks to its complete avoidance of “cue marks” – points painted on the actors’ faces that allow computers to mathematically reproduce facial movements and manipulate them like the director judge it right.

The youthful transitions of “The Irishman” are the work of Pablo Helman, visual effects supervisor at Industrial Light and Magic, who received Oscar nominations for his work on “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” and ” War of the Worlds “. “

Helman says the decision to forgo the tracking markers came directly from Scorsese and De Niro.

“He’s not going to wear a helmet with little cameras in there,” says Helman. “He will want to be in the moment with Joe Pesci and Al Pacino on the set, without a marker on him. So if you’re going to capture performance, how are you going to do that? “

Enter the “three-headed monster”, a single camera platform that has a director camera in the center and two “witness” cameras on each side, filming infrared images. This allowed Helman to eliminate the shadows created by the lighting on the set. The shadows could potentially interfere with the geometric shapes of the face constructed by the aging software.

“You don’t interrupt the director’s thread,” says Helman. “You don’t change the light on the set, but the computer can see in a different spectrum.”

While the Industrial Light and Magic team was working on “The Irishman”, another group of technical wizards was experimenting with aging at director Peter Jackson’s Weta Workshop in New Zealand, creating a fully digital version of Smith, 23 years. for the action movie “Gemini Man”.

“Since I started visual effects 25 years ago, it’s been the Holy Grail,” said Bill Westenhofer, one of the film’s VFX supervisors.

“You have so many years of expertise to look at a human face and find out what’s wrong. So, to try to bring all the different things together and succeed, that was the challenge. “

To create the character for Junior – a younger clone of Smith’s assassin, Henry Brogan – the superstar wore the traditional gray tracksuit, complimented by a head rig with two cameras capturing his facial expressions via tracking markers.

“We decided (on) a basic approach to build everything from scratch – from the skull to the pores of the skin, going through the animation and the final type of oil in the eyes was really the best approach we could take, ”says Stu Adcock, head of facial movements at Weta.

Before filming for “Gemini Man” and “The Irishman”, the ILM and Weta crews ran test sequences to show the filmmakers that what they were offering was possible.

For “Gemini Man”, it was a clip from the 1995 film “Bad Boys” in which they inserted two shots of their new digital Will Smith and asked Ang Lee to spot the “fake”.

For “The Irishman”, De Niro also returned to the 1990s, performing the Pink Cadillac scene from “Goodfellas” before being aged in post-production – convincing an initially skeptical Scorsese that he could bring the project to life in the long run gestation.

Helman and his team then spent two years browsing through old movies and cataloging the target ages at which De Niro, Pacino and Pesci would appear in “The Irishman”. They created a program – similar to the one used to create online “deepfake” videos where one face of the actor is swapped for another – which would verify that their work on the film was going in the right direction, with the system “spitting” hundreds of images for referrals.

The creation of Junior forced Smith to spend time in a photogrammetry booth where several cameras captured his resemblance while many lights were triggered in different sequences, giving a basic scan of the actor and analyzing the structure of his face from the pores of the skin.

Ironically, considering Scorsese’s vocal criticism of Marvel films as “not cinema”, a similar system was used to age Jackson in “Captain Marvel”. A young Nick Fury was created by comparing images from old Jackson films with the work of the actor. on the board – again, using tracking markers.

“I looked at that face like, you know, maybe the face of” The Negotiator, “” said Jackson, referring to his 1998 movie of the same name, “Fortunately for them and for me, I had enough of things from that time in my life that they could use a bunch of different facial expressions and movies to put together that face that made sense to the people who knew me at the time. “

Darren Hendler, director of the Digital Human Group at Digital Domain and the man responsible for transforming Josh Brolin into the “Avengers” Thanos supervisor, was impressed by Jackson’s appearance in the film.

“It’s more of a 2D image-based approach where they take the performance of the actor and then they paint and follow certain frames. They still use part of the performance of the actor directly, but they modify it. C “was very believable. It may not have been exactly what young Samuel Jackson looked like, but he definitely looked old.”

“The aging of Samuel L. Jackson is absolutely fantastic,” recognizes Guy Williams of Weta, adding: “Different approaches meet different requirements. This is not a unique situation.”

This sentiment is echoed by Helman, who believes that 2019 was a decisive year for VFX.

“It’s no coincidence that we have several films that have motion capture performances, facial performances, in three or four different ways. It shows that we are all thinking of digital humans.

“I mean, we all stand on shoulders,” says Helman. “I can’t wait for someone to take this and do something else with it, you know?”

