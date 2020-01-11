Hollywood idiots could breed #OscarsSoWhite

Here’s a look at our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox every week, sign up here.

This week:

RuPaul heads to Netflix. Werk?

Oscar predictions. (#OscarsSoWhite yet?)

This is Kim Kardashian’s fridge

The nanny!!! On Broadway !!!

An update from Mariah Carey. Duh.

They could really name white people again …

The Oscar nominations will be announced on Monday morning and prepare your sunglasses, as there seems to be a very real possibility that they will be blinding. #OscarsSoWhite could happen again. If there is anything, voters appreciate it more than ever to learn from mistakes in their past or to evolve significantly … it’s white people!

The panic button was slammed with the force of an elephant falling from the Empire State Building earlier this week when BAFTA voters did just that: by not naming a single colored artist in the acting races.

It is shocking for several reasons. Main competitors Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name), Song Kang Ho (Parasite) and Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy) have all been uniformly ignored. When a pattern can be described as uniform, it is deliberately impossible to ignore it. For the love of White God, Margot Robbie was twice nominated for best supporting actress, rather than a place for Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) or Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell).

There is only a thin argument in favor of coincidence when a blind spot like this is so institutional that the organization has ordered a major overhaul of its members and its vote after the embarrassing and shameful lack of diversity in his candidacies. As Kyle Buchanan noted in the New York Times, BAFTA has never named Denzel Washington or Morgan Freeman, two men who have 13 nominations and three Oscars between them.

Given the overlap of voters between the BAFTA and the Academy, and looking at the candidates who showed up at the precursor ceremonies, it’s entirely possible that an all-white composition could be repeated in Oscar nominations. And after that was the case with the BAFTA, the Golden Globes and the Directors Guild of America Awards, a list of all-male directors is also likely, something that is baffling in a year that included Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers).

It doesn’t matter because of the “not awake” optic. Systemic biases against racial and gender diversity and the stories and crafts that reflect these identities are important in institutions that are the standard bearers of what is deemed worthy and influential in a multi-billion dollar global industry that stimulates conversations and cultural change. In addition, it’s really hell! Name Banderas, Murphy, Kang Ho, Lopez and Shuzhen. They deserve it!

In any case, I’m not the best at predicting Oscar nominations, as I don’t have much in common with the sensitivity and whims of old straight white men. But before Monday, here are my best hypotheses, tinged with a little pipe dream, on what will be nominated.

Best picture: 1917, Bombshell, Ford v. Ferrari, the Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Wedding Story, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Parasite

Best Director: Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time … in Hollywood)

Best Actress: Awkwafina (The Farewell), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best actor: Christian Bale (Ford v. Ferrari), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon a time … in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

The best supporting actress: Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Nicole Kidman (Bombshell), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best Supporting Actor: Tom Hanks (A Nice Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Brad Pitt (Once upon a time. .. at Hollywood)

I only want content on Kim Kardashian’s fridge

I never felt like I had more in common with Kim Kardashian – scratch this – I never felt like I had something in common with Kim Kardashian when she posted a photo on her Instagram account in front of his fridge, revealing a sterile wasteland of a few containers of milk, an unidentifiable jar of mostly unidentifiable liquid, and a handful of vegetables that haven’t been eaten yet / may never have been eaten.

People were horrified! I felt seen!

Social media and the blogosphere have lit up. Sure, all Kim Kardashian has to do is wink and it will happen, but of all of Kardashian’s stupid controversies, this is by far my favorite. Everything on an empty fridge! Kim, I understand you, girl! (My colleague, Alaina Demopoulos interviewed food psychologists on what we need to get from all this, a piece of journalism that I will cherish forever.)

All the fun was ruined (or was it made up – you can never be sure with this one) when Kardashian responded to the hoopla by offering a visit to his open, palatial, restaurant-quality pantry, open plan, with a frozen yogurt machine. I am shocked to learn that I have less in common with Kim Kardashian than I thought.

I once again performed a Broadway musical in my dreams

Watch out, CC! From a bridal boutique in Flushing, Queens, to the GREAT WHITE WAY, it was announced this week that a Broadway musical version of The Nanny was in the works, along with the sitcom queen herself, Fran Drescher , producing and – it’s so good – Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend works on the score with her musical partner in the series, Adam Schlesinger.

Harry and Meghan heard that they were making a musical The Nanny and came running.

Mariah Carey broke another record …

Another update, perhaps final, on Mariah Carey’s record, “All I want for Christmas is you”. Last week, he set a new record … to be the first song to fall completely out of number one on the Billboard 100. (Duh, it’s not Christmas anymore.) Carey’s response was perfect:

What to watch this week:

Grace and Frankie: This is my favorite show and I don’t care who knows it.

Submarine: Hello and fun. I would watch again!

The new pope: Or just wait for the screenshots from Jude Law’s speedo scene.

Avoid this week:

Medical policy: What does “medical police” even mean?

Like a boss: Rose Byrne deserves better. How dare they.

