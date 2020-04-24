Hollywood: Despite the coronavirus, what’s going on in the movie, on TV?

A constantly updated list of things to do in film and television.

Editor's note: the list is constantly updated. Date notifications indicate when or when an event is scheduled.

You’ve seen our other COVID-19 list, we look at all the extinctions during a pandemic in our society. This goes against the “Houston, we have a problem” list; Here’s how the show started, how the power is with us and, most importantly, how we came back.

IndieWire updates this page with the latest news on virtual events, work logistics, TV premieres and heroism and kindness. This is a place to document our return to normalcy, and if you don’t make a mistake, we’ll get there. The latest updates will be posted at the top of the work list below.

April 23

-This The original “Parks and Recreation” will begin on April 30 at 8:30 For a screenplay where Pawnee writes that her Leslie Nnopy (Amy Poyler) was in contact with friends during social isolation. Special benefits of American nutrition.

It depends

It depends

April 22

–“They call me Dr. Miami.” Presented at the Miami International Film Festival in March, it will be rented by Vimeo in partnership with the Miami Festival and the city’s Tower Theater. The documentary will be available within 48 hours from Saturday. Prior to the Q&A, Dr. Miami will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday. EST on the festival’s Instagram.

The film, directed by Jean-Simon Charter, focuses on Dr. Michael Salzhauer, whose characters on social media include live broadcasts of daily plastic surgery procedures.

–Premiere on Netflix: “Planet of the Absurd”, “Book Circus”, “Punishment of Breslau”, “Musical Silence”, “Willbooky”, “Conquer the Desert”

–Premiere on Nat Geo: “Wild Birth: The Next Generation”, “Jane Goodall: Hope”

–Premiere on BBC America: “He walks with the monkeys”

–Premiere on the trip: “Beautiful Nation”

–Premiere to find: “Great global cleansing”

–PBS premiere: “H20: the molecule that made us”

–Fox premiere: “Singer in a mask: after the mask”

–CW Premiere: “People represent Harry and Megan: The Royal Uprising”

–BET premiere: “Self-preservation: PET COVID-19 mitigation action”

April 21

-Sports documentary “Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight” can now be rented or purchased on Amazon.

–Jackson is now available on Vimeo. The documentary on abortion will be part of a virtual screening and Q&A session on Sunday, April 26.

– This is for theaters, Warner Bros. “SCOOB!” instead it is issued digitally. The Scooby-Doo commercial begins after the next entry of the family franchise, which begins with a theatrical performance of “World Tour of Trolls” and embraces PVOD.

“SCOOB!” Starting May 15, it will be available for rent for $ 19.99 and purchase for $ 24.99.

Will Forte animated film stars: Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez

Velma, Zach Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Frank Welker as Scooby. Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong and Tracy Morgan are among those who voted for the film.

-A “Roswell, N.M.” A panel discussion with the group and crew will take place on Tuesday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8 hours: ET. This event is one of the many planned as part of the Cast4Good charity initiative. The initiative “seeks to eliminate vital resources for charities and their COVID-19 assistance.”

– Abramorama, Butlerfilms and Modern Dialogues a “American Heretics: Gospel Politics” on Facebook April 25 at 4 p.m. EST, followed by a film collection, was held at the Unitary Church of All Spirits in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The popular documentary explores the history of conflict, misunderstanding, and misunderstanding of religion, race, and politics in America, and describes a group of ministers who opposed the deep-rooted fundamentalist Christian doctrine in the Bible. See here.

–Michael Moore made his latest documentary, Planet of Mankind Earth Day. The film will be available on Moore’s personal YouTube channel for the next 30 days. The film was first shown as a publication in preparation for the Travers City Film Festival, and tells the story of how human decisions have failed to stop climate change.

–A&E premiere: “Defendant: guilty or innocent?”

–CBS premiere: “Let’s make fun: Grammy greetings to the prince”

–Premiere on Netflix: Middledich & Schwartz, Nicky Jam: El Ganador

April 20

–The Venice Film Festival is preparing for its 77th edition, which is scheduled for September 2-12, 2020. Roberto Chicutto, from the Venice Biennale, told the Italian news agency that there were no plans to collaborate with the Cannes Film Festival, which was delayed twice this year after the festival’s director Thierry Frame’s idea was introduced.

– «Favorites of Kumail Nanjaniani and Issa Red, who will debut on Netflix on May 22. “ It debuted on April 3 via Paramount.

–Premiere on Netflix: “Midnight Bible”, “Baked with Cannabis”

–Premiere on Acorn TV: “Baltazar”

April 17

–Premiere at AMC: “Friday night with Morgans”

–Premiere on Netflix: “Sergio”, “Very hot”, “Betonrausch”, “#blackAF”, “Earth and blood”, “The last children on earth”, “Heritage in the bones”

–Premiere of Amazon Prime Video: “Sela and Sykak”, “Bosh”, “Dino Dana”

–Premiere on Apple TV +: “Home”, “Here we are: notes for living on Earth”

–Premiere on LMN: “Killer’s dream house”

April 16

–Disney announces that “Bird of Artemis” will air on Disney + from June 12. Disney has previously announced that the film will miss its theatrical production.

– documentary “Too beautiful – our right to fight” is now available on Vimeo, Vudu and iTunes.

–Premiere in the software today: In the dark

–Premiere at ABC today: “Disney family music”

–Premiere on Netflix today: “Fary: hexagon (part 2)”; “Fauda”; Mauricio Meyrell: Levando o Chaos

April 15

–Premiere at ABC today: “American Housewives”

–Premiere on Netflix today: “Innocent files”

–Premiere in Hulu today: “Lady. America »

–AXS premieres today: “Big interview with Dan Dan”

–Today’s premiere on ID: “Remembering with Death”

–Premiere on FX today: “What Do We Do in the Shadows”

–Bravo premieres today: “Real Beverly Hill Housewives”

–Premiere on HGTV today: “Property brothers: eternal home”

April 14

– Documentary festival where Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna travel, Ambulante Gira de Documentales offers an online program it is from April 29 to May 28.

The program will be free in Mexico through the festival’s website. Various documentaries are released every day and are available 24 hours a day. The films are accompanied by Q&A sessions, nightly conversations with directors and other discussions. The full schedule for Ambulante en Casa will be announced on April 21.

– Um, guys? In 1983, MGM released the teen comedy Valley Girl – yes, Nicholas Cage – today for the first time in digital format. Everything is real. It can be purchased on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, VUDU and FandangoNOW.

–Premiere on Netflix today: “Chris D’Elia: No Pain”

–Premiere at Discovery today: “Death leading to death”, “Fight against death: blood vessels”

–WarnerMedia properties, including HBO, TBS, TNT, first cartoon shows: “Sesame Street: Elmo Player”

April 13

–Lionsgate will release one of its most popular movies every Friday for the next four weeks. The studio, in collaboration with Fandango and YouTube, broadcasts The Hunger Games, Las Bi, La La Land and John Vic. The films will be available on Lionsgate’s YouTube page and Fandango’s Movieclips YouTube page.

-This Sarasota Film Festival offers an online program April 27 – May 3.

The festival consists of a screen, questions and answers and other live broadcasts. Tickets can be purchased and movies can be seen through the festival program. More information will be available on its website soon.

–TBS premiere: “American Dad!”

–Premiere at ABC: “Bachelor: listen to your heart”, “Baker and beauty”

–PBS premiere: “Bedlam”

–A&E premiere: “Biography: Kenny Rogers”, “Merle Haggard: Healthy Country Legend”

–Premiere on E: “Excluded”

–Premiere on HGTV: “Famous IOU”

–Premiere for cooking: “Good nutrition: reloaded”

–Spectrum premiere: “Paradise is lost”

–Premiere on NBC: Songland

–Premiere on VH1: «T.I. & Little: friends and family “

–Fox premiere: “TMZ explores: the tiger king – what really happened”

–Acorn Premiere: “Large and small vintage roads”

April 10

–Premiere on Netflix: “L.A. Originals »,« Repetition of love wedding »,« Main story »,« Tigertail »,« Time to catch up »,« Test (Il process0) »

–Disney premiere +: Maggie Simpson in “Playing with Destiny.”

–Premiere on YouTube: Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert

–Premiere on HGTV: “Sell the big one”

April 9

–Apple is offering free streaming to its various Apple TV + shows Friday, “Little America,” “The Servant,” “The Elephant Queen,” “For All Mankind,” “Dickinson,” “Helping People,” “The Architect,” and “Snopia in Space.”

–Premiere on Netflix: “Circle: France”, “Strong Girl”

–Premiere available on all CBS: “Good fight”

–Premiere on MTV: “Mafia family”

–Oxygen Premiere: “Sign of the killer”

–Deputy Prime Minister: “Shelter instead of Shane Smith”

–Premiere on TNT: Shaq Life

April 8

– The average iteration of the Tribeca Film Institute is $ 25,000 and the If / then Shorts program, which trains the director throughout the year, is taking place virtually.

Earlier this year, six short documentaries were selected to participate in a play competition at the Cleveland International Film Festival. Now they will present their projects to the jury of directors, industry leaders and programmers on April 16 from 2 to 4 pm at the Zoom webinar. ET.

“When we found out that the Cleveland International Film Festival was canceled, we knew it was going to be a virtual one,” said director Chloe Gbay. “I think the worst thing in this industry right now is to stop the flow of money to directors.”

The Internet format will allow the audience to participate and attract the attention of a wider audience, he said.

The directors and their projects in the competition, all related to the Middle East, are Hao Zhou (“Friends of the Middle East”), Naema Torres and Amber Love (“House in the Mountains”), Suzanne Jurva (“Memory Camp”), Elizabeth Scheltens (“Right to Food”), James (“Reconciliation”), “The Land of Peace” by Paul Syznol.

-Artist-Relief, which calls itself the first national, multidisciplinary direct artists’ aid fund, today raised $ 10 million to provide $ 5,000 in scholarships to cinematographers, artists, musicians, poets and others in financial difficulties. coronavirus effect.

The program, which includes a coalition of American Academy of Poets, Artadia, Creative Capital, Contemporary Art Foundation, MAP Foundation, National Foundation for Young Arts, and grantors from artists from the United States, was created with a $ 5 million seed grant. The original 5 million from the long list of funds from the Mellon Fund.

-SeriesFest will be held from June 18 to 24, but all panels, competitions and premieres will move to a virtual event that will be available on the Internet. During the event, SeriesFest will feature virtual writers’ rooms, creative groups, online control evenings and Pitch-A-Thons.

–Premiere at ABC today: “Modern farewell”, “Who wants to be a millionaire?”

–Today’s A&E premiere: “Famous ghost stories”, “ghost hunters”

–Sundance premieres today: “Liar”

–FYI premieres today: “Distributor”

April 7

–The BlackStar Film Festival has announced new hires and grants amid rapid growth. Scheduled in Philadelphia from July 30 to August 2.

For the organization, BlackStar initially operates on four bases: its founder, artistic director and CEO Maori Carmael Holmes: program director Nehad Khader, operations director Lauren Hunter, communications director Imran Siddike and administration. Coordinator Keira Rodriguez.

The festival also received two grant awards: $ 500,000 from the Surdna Foundation over three years and an additional $ 11,000 from the Philadelphia Cultural Foundation.

– Indie-stream service MUBI has announced the schedule of exclusive online premieres for April: Camila Jose Donoso’s “Nona, If They Soak Me, I’ll Burn Them” is now available. Experimental animator Jodi Mack’s “Big Amazing” will be shot on April 9. “Ghost Town Anthology” from the genre bend of “Quebecois” film director Denis Kote will be available on April 21, and Alexander Zolotukhin’s “Russian Youth” in high style will premiere on April 30.

Other exclusives include the codes of three recent Canadian films: Chloe Robihaud’s “Dolphin” (April 16), Zacharias Kunuk’s “A Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk” (April 17) and Chang Yunk’s “It’s Not a Movie” (April 18).

–Premiere on HGTV: “Negotiations”

–Premiere to find: “Before you touch”

–Pop premiere: “Best wishes, warm words: farewell to Shitt Creek”

–PBS premiere: “Gene: Inner History”

–TBS premiere: “The last OG”

–Premiere on Netflix: “Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020”

–Premiere available on all CBS: “Waiting for news”

April 6



– Blackker Street will launch a virtual show “Roads will not be taken” on April 10. Screening costs viewers $ 12 and makes the film available in a three-day viewing window. More information is available at bleeckerstreetmedia.com.

April 2

–Phoebe Waller Bridge and the National Theater Making the theatrical version of “Fleabag” available for streaming, the money will be donated to the COVID-19 Support Charitable Foundation on Soho Theater on Demand in the United States on April 6 for $ 5; Amazon Prime Video will release it to US viewers on April 10.

–Premiere on Acorn TV: “Dead water fall”

–Bravo premiere: “Escape from the camp”

–Premiere on Netflix: “Big show”

–PBS premiere: “Broken places”

–Premiere at ABC: “Who wants to be a millionaire?” Secrets and surprises »

April 2

-Focus features “Movie Monday” on Facebook’s classic live broadcast movies. The current schedule includes “Gosford Park”, “Kingdom of the Moon”, “Mallrats” and “Summer of My Love”.

–The IFC Center in Manhattan, like other theaters, may close, but “We Want to Be Here: IFC Center Staff Shorts” is moving forward with an online version of the short film program.

Documentary films, comedies, dramas, animated shorts and experimental works from masters, cashiers, managers and designers working in the theater will be presented on ifccenter.com with a variety of films in a few days.

It began on March 31 with a black-and-white tour of Joe Stankus’ “Marquis,” with Larry Alaio, a longtime IFC staff member who changed the letters on the theater’s stamp and reminisced about his life in cinema.

–Premiere on E: “All Bellas”

–Bravo premiere: “Real Housewives in New York”

–Premiere in free format: “Lilac”

–Science premiere: “Black files opened”, “Deep secrets”

–Identity document: “If I had to die”

–CBS premiere: “Broken”, “Man with a plan”

–Premiere at ABC: “How to get rid of murder?”

–Premiere on LMN: “His Last Destiny”

–Premiere of Shudder: “Cursed movies”

April 1

– The Ashland Independent Film Festival begins as a three-week virtual event More than 75 films released across the country on May 22.

–Premiere on Netflix: “Eliza Schlesinger’s sketch show”, “David Batra: Elephantine and Rummet”, “How to solve the drug scandal”, “Nailed”, “Sunderland Til I Die”

–Premiere to find: “Wild legends”, “Bergen sea gold”

–Premiere of the comedy center: “Odorless yankers”

–Premiere at ABC: “David Blaine: The Magic Path”

–Premiere on MTV: “Difficulty: general madness”

–CBS premiere: “Garth and Trisha Live!”

–Bounce Premiere: “Cutting”

– 8-21 сәуір аралығында басталатын 63-ші басылымының күші жойылды, Сан-Францискода SFFILM халықаралық кинофестивалі өз құрамын жариялады. SFFILM атқарушы директоры Энн Лай: «Біз фестивальді өзіміз өткізе алмайтындығымызға қарамастан, біз өз аудиториямыздың көңілін көтеріп, рухтандырып, бір-бірімен араласудың жаңа тәсілдерін ойластырып жатырмыз» деді. Барлығы жоспарланған мерекеде «Ұлдар күйі» басталып, «Нашар білім» фильмімен оралған 154 фильм көрсетіледі. Толық құрамды фестивальдің сайтынан көріңіз.

Жоспарланған театрландырылған қойылымнан кейін есіктерін жауып тұрған театрлар кедергі жасайды, Lionsgate және Kingdom Story Company премиум VOD платформаларында «Мен әлі де сенемін» атты сенім фильмін шығару 27 наурызда. Қойылымға К.Д. Апа, Шания Твен және Гэри Синиз кіреді.

Әдетте, PVOD көрермендерге кинотеатрдан шыққанға дейін немесе әдеттегідей жалға алуға немесе Blu-ray-дағы фильмге төлегеннен гөрі көбірек төлеуге мүмкіндік береді. Бірақ бүкіл елдегі театрлар есіктерін жауып тастағандықтан, бірнеше ай бойы студиялар осы тұжырымдама үшін түбегейлі жаңа қосымшаларды таба бастады.

Lionsgate’s announcement comes as Universal will make available the already-opened “Emma,” “The Hunt,” and “The Invisible Man” for a 48-hour rental for $19.99 starting Friday. There’s no word yet how much “I Still Believe” will cost.

–Premiering today on Netflix: “Feel Good”, “Altered Carbon: Resleeved”

–Premiering today on HBO: “After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News”

–Premiering today on Bravo: “Top Chef”

–Premiering today on NBC: “NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic”

–Premiering today on BET+: “Ruthless”

–Premiering today on Sundance Now: “The Restaurant”

March 18

–“Conan” will begin airing new episodes on TBS on March 30. The new episodes are reportedly being shot on iPhones and without audiences. Guest interviews will be filmed via video chat and the show’s production staff will continue working from home. “The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible,” O’Brien said in a statement.

-The Vin Diesel-led action film “Bloodshot” will be available for digital purchase on March 24 for $19.99. The film hit theaters on March 13.

-The Museum of the Moving Image’s First Look Festival, set for earlier this month, was canceled, but at least one of its screenings is moving online. Maya Daisy Hawke will debut her third interactive social media video novel, “Unfated Yet,” on Facebook Live March 19 at 5 p.m. ET.

Featuring Werner Herzog, the project is a “screen-sharing meditation on the present moment, and the unknowability of interiority.” It was set to debut as a work-in-progress during First Look’s “Working on It” series.

-Though the Cannes Film Festival and the Marche du Film have not been canceled, the Cannes market has announced it will set up a virtual market from May 12-23 to run alongside the in-person market. The effort will allow companies to screen acquisitions titles and promo reels and conduct video conferences.

Cannes organizers have been steadfast in their decision not to cancel the festival at this point, but it’s looking increasingly likely the event will be called off. Organizers say the online market is meant to help industry players who can’t attend the festival. But laying the groundwork for the plan, backed by the major agencies, is an important step in keeping alive the important business value Cannes plays even if the festival is canceled.

-At noon today Animal Planet is starting a 94-hour “Too Cute!” marathon to celebrate the Spring Solstice. The network promises to feature “furry felines and teacup pigs to playful puppies and rambunctious rabbits” during the marathon of the two-time Emmy nominated show, which originally ran from 2011-2016.

–Premiering today on Hulu: “Little Fires Everywhere”

–Premiering today on Freeform: “Motherland: Fort Salem”

–Premiering today on IFC: “Brockmire”

–Premiering today on Travel: “True Terror With Robert Englund”

March 17

-The release of Annie Silverstein’s “Bull” has been delayed but will release on VOD and digital platforms on May 1. The drama film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on March 20.

-The 18th Garden State Film Festival is going the streaming route. Planned for March 26-29 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, the festival will stream its program of over 240 films over four days to ticket holders.

Films including opening night movie “Team Macro” and the Quentin Tarantino documentary “QT8: The First Eight” will stream live during the time they were originally planned to screen in person.

“We believe the opportunity to venture into a new digital frontier can serve as a blueprint for festivals worldwide and we look forward to bringing global film fans GSFF 2020 through online and virtual exposures,” festival Executive Director Lauren Concar Sheehy said.

-The 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival released a statement that they are on course for the event to be held in June 2020. “With the measures taken so far by different countries and the Monte-Carlo Television Festival being held in three months, we can be confident that the organization of the 60th edition will not be impacted,” according to the organization’s press release. “Unless otherwise advised by the Monegasque authorities, and depending on the evolution of the epidemic, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will tak eplace from 19th to 23rd June at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.”

–Premiering today on Netflix: “Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy”, “Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom”

–Premiering today on Comedy Central: “Crank Yankers”, “Tosh.0”

–Premiering today on Food: “Supermarket Stakeout”

–Premiering today on PBS: “Niall Ferguson’s Networld”

March 16

–Magnolia Pictures is offering an annual subscription of its “DOX” documentary channel to new subscribers for $14.99, half of its regular price. The channel offers documentaries and docuseries from celebrated filmmakers. The offer is valid through the end of March.

–Shudder is offering a 30-day free trial of its horror and thriller streaming service. The service, from AMC Networks, typically offers a seven-day trial, but you’ll get a whole month for free if you use the promo code “SHUTIN.”

The service offers horror classics like “Halloween” and “Night of the Living Dead,” a full slate of original series, and exclusive newer films including “Tigers Are Not Afraid.”

-Organizers ended the 37th Miami Film Festival four days early, on March 12, but they’re still planning on handing out awards. There’s one exception: the Documentary Achievement Award, voted on by audiences, will not be awarded. Instead, the Toyota Feature Film Audience Award, originally intended just for narratives, will be altered to include documentaries screened before the festival’s closure. Twenty-one of the festival’s 87 features and six of its 48 shorts didn’t have a chance to screen to the public. Juries will finish watching the remainder of the films online.

The festival earlier presented $42,500 in cash awards for Florida film students as part of the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation Cinemaslam Competition. The overall winner was “Celestial” by Bruklyn Miller from the New York Film Academy, Miami Beach, who received $7,500.

-Per Shout Factory TV: “TokuSHOUTsu, a free streaming channel, debuts on PlutoTV this Tuesday, March 17. TokuSHOUTsu will be an incredible at-home digital destination for the imaginative worlds of tokusatsu, the revolutionary Japanese entertainment genre known for its unique special effects and epic battles. TokuSHOUTsu will be on Channel 681 in the Tech + Geek section of PlutoTV.”

-The National Football League announced that it intends to keep the 2020 season on its previously planned schedule, which includes the free agency period for players opening this week. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the National Football League’s Players Association approved the start since this part of the NFL year does not need to be conducted face-to-face; all deal negotiations on players’ behalf can be conducted remotely.

–Premiering today on HBO: “My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name”; “The Plot Against America”

–Premiering today on Netflix: “The Boss Baby: Back in Business”

–Premiering today on CW: “Roswell, New Mexico”; “Supernatural”

–Premiering today on Fox: “9-1-1”

–Premiering today on VH1: “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta”

–Premiering today on CBS All Access: “Tooning Out the News”

March 15

-Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns has asked PBS stream his film “Baseball.” Watch it here or on any streaming device.

-On Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT, “The Silent Comedy Watch Party” will feature two one-reel comedy shorts with live piano accompaniment. Film introductions will be done by author Steve Massa.

March 14

-The Metropolitan Opera in New York will begin live-streaming performances for free via its website nightly, starting on Monday, March 16. The performances were previously captured and aired in theaters as part of the opera house’s Live in HD series.

March 13

–“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is available for digital purchase on several retailers, including Vudu, FandangoNOW, and iTunes. The film was previously expected to release digitally on March 17.

–Disney is releasing”Frozen 2″ on Disney+ on Sunday, March 15, three months earlier than initially expected.

–The first-unit Australian production of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has reportedly been suspended as director Destin Daniel Cretton self-isolates while awaiting the results of a coronavirus test. However, the second unit and other parts of the production are moving ahead.

The news comes as Disney has suspended production on many of its other live-action films, including Guillermo del Toro’s Searchlight thriller “Nightmare Alley.” While the studio hasn’t pushed back releases for those films still in production, the fact that the second unit is still working on “Shang-Chi” could mean that a release delay is even less likely for the superhero film starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung, slated to hit theaters Feb. 12, 2021.

–Movie theaters are still open, but in many cases operating at reduced capacity. AMC Theatres and Regal, the country’s two largest chains with a total 1,200 locations, announced they will reduce capacity of their auditoriums by at least 50%.

The move is meant to heed orders from governors in California and New York to limit gatherings to 250 and 500 people, respectively, and comes after major Canadian chain Cineplex announced a similar policy.

–Comcast Cable is offering low-income families discounted internet so they can stay connected as self-quarantine procedures go into effect. “For millions of low-income Americans who don’t have Internet service at home, this uncertain time is going to be even more difficult to manage. As schools and businesses close and families are encouraged, or even mandated, to stay home, Internet connectivity becomes even more important,” Comcast said in a prepared statement. Low-income families in Comcast’s service area can sign up for 60 days of their “Internet Essentials” package for free. They’re also increasing internet speeds for all customers, new and old, who purchase the service.

–Premiering today on Netflix: “100 Humans,” “Beastars,” “Bloodride,” Élite” — a Spanish teen soap, which, the worldliest, coolest kids in my Twitter feed say is a must to watch; plus “Go Karts,” “Kingdom,” “The Valhalla Murders,” and “Women of the Night”

–Premiering today on Amazon Prime Video: “Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse” — our review is here, in which Executive Editor, TV Ann Donahue says it’s atmospheric with tremendous production design, but viewers should be prepared for an off-kilter ending; “Jessy & Nessy”

–Premiering today on Disney+: “Stargirl” — check out IndieWire’s coverage here with director Julia Hart, who explains how she feels streaming services are a way to save indie film.

–Premiering today on Pop TV: “Flack,” with the six-episode season available to stream in its entirety besides airing a new episode weekly on linear Pop TV.

–Premiering today on Discovery: “Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail”

–Premiering today on Travel: “Portals to Hell” (No judgment, but geez, read the room, Travel.)

–Premiering today on LMN: “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished”

–It’s unrealistic that SXSW 2020 will be rescheduled, organizers wrote in a blog post Thursday. But some important elements for the entertainment industry are moving forward. The festival will still hand out film awards. All films will remain eligible for Independent Spirit Awards, and the short films from the lineup will continue to qualify for the Academy Awards.

Those who purchased a badge for this year’s festival can transfer it to 2021, 2022, or 2023.

The festival on Friday launched a press and industry streaming platform to screen some film and TV entries. Additionally, many film representatives have made available links to stream movies that were set to screen in Austin, giving publications a chance to cover and review films and offer prospective buyers a chance to consider them for acquisition.

Meantime, unofficial parties and events planned in conjunction with SXSW are still happening. That includes a cadre of music events. Among the small number of Austin film screenings still happening include the premiere of Caleb Michael Johnson’s “The Carnivores,” set for this weekend.

–The wheelers, dealers, and mercenaries of the business are grinding on. Starting this week, or on March 16 at the latest, the following agencies are instituting a work from home policy: CAA, Gersh, UTA, Paradigm, ICM, Abrams, BRS/Gage, and Global Artists Agency.

-While productions are in limbo, the executive, marketing, PR, and social media infrastructure at networks and studios are hustling to finish work on the shows that are already in the can. This is particularly vital for the TV industry, as that May 31 deadline for Emmy submissions remains unchanged. Those entities that are — at the very least — testing a work from home policy for the back office ranks include: Disney, Fox, Annapurna, Chernin, Google, Universal, Fremantle, ViacomCBS, AMC, Amazon, Echo Lake, and Spyglass.

–Mole people gonna mole. Raise a glass in particular for the editors at the above entities and in post production houses around the city who continue to eschew daylight (and germs) from the comfort of their edit bays.

