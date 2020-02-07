Hollywood comedian Tucker helps injured London woman fly home

Anika Walters (photo GoFundMe)

An injured London woman is back in Forest City after a cash boost, apparently from Hollywood comedian Chris Tucker.

Anika Walters returned to London from Jamaica on Thursday, where she was injured in a car accident that held her to life.

It is not clear how Tucker – star of films such as Rush Hour, The Fifth Element and Silver Linings Playbook – learned about the situation of the London woman.

“I have no idea (how),” said Kayla Dobney, the sister of Walters. “It was his management who contacted us.”

A GoFundMe page set up for Walters by her family aimed to raise $ 70,000 to fly her back to Canada. They had decided that it would be too expensive for her to be treated in Jamaica.

Anika Walters (photo GoFundMe)

Walters sustained two broken legs, a broken skull and jaw and other injuries when the vehicle in which she was driving on the way to the airport in Montego Bay collided with a tour bus.

After the airlift back to London, Walters was transported to Victoria Hospital. “She’s alert. She talks, she laughs and laughs,” Dobney said.

Dobney said it is possible that Tucker has heard about Walters in a news story or via the GoFundMe page. She added that she would like to set up a meet and greet so that the two can spend time together.

“She just landed two hours ago,” Dobney said early Thursday afternoon. Walters got laboratory work for her treatment here, Dobney said. “(Tretment) maybe not for a few more days.”

The GoFundMe page indicated that Walters stands for months of recovery. Dobney said Thursday that her sister will be in physiotherapy for a long time.

The Free Press could not reach the Richard de la Font Agency, which represents Tucker.

