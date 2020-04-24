Hollyoa’s favorites Porsche and Carmel McQueen in a classic train accident episode

Because there are few episodes right now, and with all the other soaps, Covid-19 has launched production, so Hollyoa fans haven’t visited so many accustomed people.

But Channel 4 fills in the gaps by launching Hollyoa’s favorites – a series of classic episodes that air these days when there is a new part.

Earlier this week, we saw a return to 2014, when there was a train accident that marked the departure of Carmel, the character of Gemma Merna.

Merna recalls about filming the iconic scenes: “It was incredible. It was made like an action movie. Our director Graeme Harper was amazing and he let me contribute a lot to the episodes. “

Harper is a well-known director who knows a thing or two about making an action movie thanks in part to his production of “Doctor Who.” Merna also added that there was a small gesture that she wanted to add.

“There was a picture I asked if we could put it in. Carmel jumped goodbye before she got on the train. I thought it was a way to say goodbye. His death scene was also very emotional, we all just cried all day! I am very proud of that. “

(attach) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1R7PjWIK3kA (/ attach)

His Porsche fellow Twinnie Lee Moore added: “It was great and the team was absolutely amazing. I’ve never done anything like this before, so it was very exciting to film. “It felt like an amazing experience to feel like working at Hollyoax.” I made some friends for life. ”

Thinking about which stories meant the most to him, he told us, “My plot in the show was pretty special. The wedding and train crash was so cool to film and quite an epic moment. Porsche’s confession scene with Phoebe (Mandip Gill) was also one of the most important scenes for Porsche. “

Merna added that she also looks fondly at the time spent on the show. “Ah, my experience was incredible! Creating Carmel McQueen was a dream come true. There was also a chance to win the 2007 British Soap Awards “Best Comedy”.

This first year was life-changing. I look back now and I am very proud of what I have achieved. At the time, I didn’t think I and the rest of the family realized when the McQueen family was an icon of the soap world. I am so grateful to have been a part of it. “

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.