Hollyoaks turned 2020: who joins, leaves and returns?

Here’s your guide to the comebacks, new faces, and big goodbyes that will play in Hollyoa in the coming months. Check back regularly for updates on who’s in and out of the village …

JOINING

Cher McQueen (Bethany Rabbit)

Channel 4

Cher, the daughter of Sylver McQueen, arrives at the hunt with her father to find answers. – All he knows so far is that he’s a convicted murderer! This makes Hare a recurring role in a TV show for the first time since he previously released his first single, The Idea of ​​Love in 2020.

Mark and Carole Kelly (Chris Quentin and Diana Weston)

Kyle Kelly’s past is being explored with his parents’ arrival this spring, and both actors have a soap connection: genius casting plays Corrie legend Chris Quentin Mark Kelly, 31 years after he played Nick Tilsley’s late father Brian – years later, Nick was played by Adam Rickitt, who now plays Kyle! Soap’s “father and son” reunite, as do Joe McGann (Edward Hutchinson) with his Upper Army co-star Diana Weston, who plays Kyle’s mom. After all, it’s a small world …

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood)

Ex-EastEnder star Blackwood arrives in the spring of 2020 as the adopted father of triplets Mitchell Deveraux, Toby Faro and Celeste Faro. Mitchell has only just learned that he was one of three, and his siblings want to find out why they were given away at birth – why does Martine’s old flame throw the clan into a scandalous past? Blackwood played for Vincent Hubbard Square from 2015-2018.

PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr)

Nice copper George was at the scene at Hollyoaks High when teacher Nancy Osborne was stabbed in a playground fight. Unfortunately, PC Kiss has to visit the school regularly, as the community has been invaded by a drug-trafficking gang designed to lure students into human trafficking during the soap-old “county lines” talk. At least it’s nice to see him …

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara)

Tony Hutchinson’s long-lost father has set himself up as a new bastard of soap, getting his feet under the table while Breda tortures him on his son’s pig farm. In 2020, the expanded Hutchinson clan expanded even further with the arrival of Edony’s daughter Verity, Tony’s half-sister. Newcomer Eva O’Hara made her father’s debut as a girl in Hollyoa later in January and returned in March to be the lead performer.

Victor (Benjamin O’Mahony)

Former Ripper Street Detective O’Mahony arrives in the spring of 2020 with a formidable “county line” drug post offered by Jordan Price. When Juliet Nightingale and Sid Sumner thought Jordan was a handful, they hadn’t seen anything yet. Victor wants to expand his empire and has no idea how cruelly he is enforcing it. No one in the village is safe from this sociopath.

LEAVING

Liam Donovan (Jewish monk McGowan)

The last of Donovan’s brothers bowed appropriately dramatically when the twisted gangster Liam gathered his enemies with a twisted offer of revenge, only to be dead. Grace Black pushed her out-of-control sister and brother to death to stop her from killing Mercedes McQueen, and the loopy Liam was gone… McGowan joined Hollyoaks in 2018, replacing Maxim Baldry in the role he left a year earlier.

RETURN

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey)

Eventually, reunited with twins Sophie and Sebastian, Sienna made the village a runner to keep the children from the bad boy’s father Warren Fox in January 2020. It’s just a temporary break for Passey, who took an extended vacation with boyfriend Kyle Pryor, who played Laurie Shelby until 2020. until the summer of. Sienna returned in the spring to find her boyfriend Brody Hudson, who was a little too cozy with her sister, and her alternate Liberty Savage…

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson)

The dramatic climax of the far-right storyline means Richardson gets a well-deserved break after 14 years of continuous service as a restless Ste. After leaving the screen in November 2019, the actor will appear on stage for the TV drama Band of Gold tour until March 2020, when he is expected to return.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin)

Fans saw Cleo make a dignified exit from the village in October 2019 after discovering her boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux in the closet and deceiving her with the help of her best companion, Scott Drinkwell. In real life, Mulkerrin became pregnant – she gave birth to a son, Reggie, whose father is co-star Rory Douglas-Speed ​​(Joel Dexter) – but she will return from maternity leave in late 2020.

Have you thought about other soaps? Read more about our guides

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.