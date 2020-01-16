Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) staged a daring escape from Hollyoaks with twins Sophie and Sebastian in tow, leaving angry baby daddy Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and heartbreaking true love Brody Hudson – this is the last thing we get from Have seen fan favorites?

Hollyoaks’ E4 on Thursday, January 16, culminated in the chaotic cat-and-mouse game between former lovers Foxy and Sienna for the benefit of their children after Warren’s return and revelation. Sebastian is suffering from leukemia and urgently needs a bone marrow transplant.

Warren had kidnapped Brody to force Sienna to help him, and promised to release the bartender as soon as she received the life-saving donation. But the news that Sienna wasn’t a viable game because of previous cancer chemotherapy meant that her ex might switch back to toddlers. With the help of Maxine Kinsella, she yanked her out of the hospital and prepared to flee.

While Warren tried to track down Sienna, Brody was found and released by friends Damon Kinsella and Liberty Savage. When Brody called Sienna and agreed to meet her and flee the village, she noticed that he couldn’t get to her in time and urged her to put the twins in the first place and leave without him.

Devastated but knowing that she had to escape the wild Warren, Ms. Blake roared on time from the city, finally reunited with her precious children – but at a terrible price …

“Sienna has hoped to see her children for so long that she can’t risk losing them now,” Passey said. “So she has no choice but to get away from Warren and the village to protect them. Will she ever feel safe to come home …? “

It seems there is no going back for Sienna and viewers will be wondering when or if she will come back but RadioTimes.com understands from a source that this is a temporary exit. A quick look at actress Passey’s social media shows that she is spending a well-deserved vacation in Australia and New Zealand with her boyfriend Kyle Pryor, the former Hollyoaks colleague who played malicious Laurie Shelby.

Lomas has been a regular again for the first time since 2017 and his alter ego is unlikely to roll out the red carpet for Sienna’s later return. What will be the next chapter in the couple’s volatile relationship when it comes home? What about Sebastian’s health?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks Page for the latest news, interviews and spoilers.