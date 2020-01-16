Hollyoaks | Mitchell Deveraux star Imran Adams is annoyed by Toby's twin brother plot

Hollyoaks’ Deveraux family has barely thought about newcomer Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) since he and his wife Celeste (Andrea Ali) moved to the village last year. However, viewers know that he’s the secret son Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) gave away. He was a baby, which made him Mitchell’s (Imran Adams) long-lost twin.

Sinister Toby is a ticking time bomb when he acts against the mother, who has rejected him and the brother she kept, and although Mitchell, a doctor, has no idea that his sibling exists, it won’t prevent one Revenge-fueled revenge is released as soon as the slow burn sets in. Secret is inevitably revealed – but Adams warns that much more will come …

“Secrets that only I and Hollyoak’s producers know about are being exposed,” he says RadioTimes.com, “We will learn more about Toby’s background, why he is back and that there is a plan. It is a big mystery and if everything is explained the whole country will drop its jaws!

“This story is very complex and so unique that it resembles a psychological thriller. And it is far from over. It will be intense and full of dramas for the Deverauxs.”

Tantrums Toby’s struggles to keep himself at bay were suspected and creepily controlled by ice-cold Celeste, but there is a clear sense that a blowing fight is brewing between the brothers and life could be in danger.

“You don’t know how long Toby will take, and everyone should be worried about Mitchell,” Adams adds. “Toby is broken and damaged, his wife tells him what to do with a little punch on the table! He is annoyed with the whole family, but above all with Mitchell, who leads the life he could have led. “

The high-stakes, high-octane villain saga plays alongside Mitchell’s emotional coming-out storyline, which has made the actor an army of fans, which has resulted in him being the best newcomer to this year’s National Television Awards shortlist came on Tuesday, January 28th. “I am overwhelmed, humble and grateful that many people have taken the time to vote for me!”

In the aftermath of the next week, Mitchell finally admits mother Martine to his true sexuality after what Adams urges as “a catastrophic event no one expects” to finally open up. “It’s raw and vulnerable to Mitchell, and hopefully it will bring him and Martine closer.” But what about ex-lover Scott Drinkwell, who apparently moved on with wedding planner Azim Desai?

You can vote online for free at nationaltvawards.com or by telephone on 0905 647 2020. Voting must take place on Tuesday, January 28, at 12:00 noon.

