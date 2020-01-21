Hollyoaks has devastated the sudden death of Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) and brought Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) to a tragic end to his wedding day.

Spectators feared for the groom after he collapsed after an alcohol explosion in the village. On Tuesday January 21st, the E4 episode was picked up by the cliffhanger and confirmed his tragic death. The surprise means the end of Jerdy’s stay after four years, and the actor admits that the audience will be shocked because his departure has been kept secret to ensure maximum heartache.

“It will be a shock to Hollyoak’s audience,” he said RadioTimes.com, “But after four years, I felt like the natural time to move on, see what’s out there, and use other opportunities.” He’s such a nice character and it’s a heartbreaking path, but sometimes death is completely accidental and shocking incidents like this can happen. “

The reason why nice Jesse drowned his worries so much was in response to finding out that his big sister, gangster Grace Black, had teamed up with James Nightingale to kill Mercedes McQueen. She persuaded him to stay calm about the smelly blonde – but it left a sour taste.

Tired of the criminal behavior of his cursed family, Jesse wanted to make sure that Courtney’s marital life was not affected by the clan’s illegal antics. The fact that Liam Donovan, the middle sibling, was also there drove the horrified hairdresser to have a drink in the loft while the new wife Donovan was waiting for her husband to come home.

“Bad luck is in the air for this family!” Laughs Jerdy. “There was no way back to his relationship with Grace in his head afterwards, which is really sad because he forgave her and stayed loyal. But that’s the last straw.

“Jesse’s death is ultimately up to Grace. It will be interesting to see if she turns a corner because of her guilt. It was devastating that he found out what she did to Mercedes. I will watch closely what happens next. There will be a lot of soul searching, guilt and accusations from Grace. “

The emotional episodes offered Jerdy a roller coaster ride of extremes to play in his final scenes. “It was a challenge to survive the conflict between Jesse and Grace when he found out what Grace had done shortly before the wedding, when he was already at a height of happy nervousness. Then he was completely in conflict with what to do and tried to give Courtney a brave face to give her the best day, but how could he?

“To help him decide what to do, he just kept drinking. The wedding day became a microcosm of its character – it tried to stay positive and think of other people. It’s so sad that Jesse dreamed of getting married and having a family – then his sister leaves and betrays him! “

Jerdy admits that he will miss his alter ego “kindness, warmth and generosity” and is currently developing a one-man stage show. He is also planning his own wedding with former co-star Daisy Wood-Davis, who played Kim Butterfield.

“Daisy is on tour until September in Beautiful, the musical by Carole King, which is really exciting. I am working on my show in Liverpool before performing it at Everyman Studio in February. During the tour she is free on Sundays and Mondays, so I will plan my free time according to her schedule. The wedding won’t take place until June 2021, so hopefully we don’t have to make sure it is Sunday or Monday by then! “

