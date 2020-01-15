Hollyoaks will explore the past of evil Warren Fox, who recently returned to soap as a regular, and returning star Jamie Lomas has confirmed the launch of a new character to illuminate the gangster’s troubled childhood.

“Someone from Warren’s past is coming in and will be there for a while,” the actor said exclusively RadioTimes.com, “They’ll be pretty good friends. Warren was cared for when he was a child and the two grew up in the same children’s home.

“I can’t say too much about what happened there, but we’re going to delve into the past and investigate why Warren is the way he is. It is very exciting when they told me that my juices really flow started. “

Lomas, who has left the role several times since 2006 and made short cameos in July 2019 and May 2018 after quitting all day in November 2017, also hinted that Hollyoaks has secured a big name for this fascinating character.

“A really great guy comes in,” he smiles. “I’m a big fan of his and I’m really looking forward to working with him and seeing where we’re going.”

Above all, there is the tricky thing that Warren ex-partner Sienna Blake does the double crossing, because after Foxy’s surprise visit, the health of young son Sebastian is in balance to get the bone marrow of his old flame to save the leukemia sufferer. Warren has kidnapped Brody Hudson, Sienna’s current boyfriend, as security, but Ms. Blake has learned that despite a match, she cannot make a donation to her boy because she has had chemotherapy in the past.

Sly Sienna and Wily Warren are back in their familiar pattern of scoring points to get what they want – Lomas says it’s like the old days. “There are two people who should probably never get tougher because it’s not healthy,” he laughs. “No one can trust the other, and if you lose trust in a relationship, you are doomed to fail.

“There will always be something between them since they have two children, but Warren can’t forgive Sienna for threatening to buy him from the police and take him away from his children a few years ago.”

Fans welcomed the boastful villain’s return, and Lomas admits he missed the show when executive producer Bryan Kirkwood circulated the idea of ​​a comeback. “We went to dinner last year and talked since we met for the 25th time it would be great if Warren were back. I missed the people and the character who is so contagious, I love loving him play.

“The 25th is such a milestone that we thought there was no better time for Warren to come home. Hollyoaks is in such an amazing place right now.”

