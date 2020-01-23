Hollyoaks' Grace Black threatens to KILL James Nightingale after Jesse's shock death - The Sun

HOLLYOAKS ‘Grace Black threatened to kill James Nightingale after the shock of her brother Jesse.

Viewers were deeply saddened this week when Jesse died of alcohol poisoning shortly after his marriage.

Grace Black has threatened to kill James Nightingale on the heels of the shock of her brother Jesse. Credit: Lime Pictures

James feels guilty because Jesse was aware of the dark secret of him and Grace: that they shot Mercedes McQueen.

In a tense conversation, the struggling club owner said to Grace, “Living with a death on your conscience may be easy for you, but it’s not for me.”

She warned impassively: “You must make it easy for yourself, otherwise you will be in prison and Romeo and Juliet will end up with their junkie mother.

“That’s if I don’t catch you first … You must be with your family. Do something nice for them and never talk about Jesse again.

James struggles with his conscience after the death of Jesse Credit: Lime Pictures

“He’s dead – and if you don’t pay attention, you go with him.”

Grace’s threat had the intended effect, because James tore up his confession letter shortly thereafter.

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver can also be in danger if Jesse’s brother Liam blames her for his death.

And the pressure comes from all sides, because the bartender is terrified, the police will pay her a visit after she has served the groom too much.

Liam fumed: “This family suffers loss after loss, but not anymore. Maxine will pay.”

He then ominously added a photo of Maxine to his dartboard.

Jesse Donovan was declared dead on the spot by paramedics

Fans continued to falter after seeing Jesse dead on the street earlier in the week.

A spectator whimpered at soap makers and tweeted: “You b !!! Jesse and Courtney finally get their happy ending and you do this! My poor heart. 😭😭😭😭”

A second tweet: “Please tell me this is kind of crazy here. Jesse was one of the good, the reasonable person and this is unacceptable that he didn’t deserve this at all.”

Another gasped: “This was so unexpected 😭😭😭.”

The barber, played by actor Luke Jerdy, was determined to tell the police that his sister Grace and James had shot Mercedes – but fell over.

Grace brought the heartbreaking news to Jesse’s wife Courtney and simply said, “He is dead.

Hollyoaks was horrified tonight as the news of Jesse’s death spread

He was discovered cold by the phonebox at The Loft

Courtney waited for Jesse at home – but he never came

“They found him outside the cage. They think he was beaten or that he has hypothermia or something. I am so sorry.’

And the revelations kept coming, because later in the episode Mitchell Deveraux came as gay.

He said to his mother, “I didn’t want to get feelings for Scott, but I couldn’t stop. I didn’t want to embarrass our family.”

But Martine answered, “I couldn’t be more proud.”

Elsewhere, Mitchell played gay for his mother on Hollyoaks

Fans were delighted with one letter: “Mitchell mom accepts him for whom he is not just sexuality ❤️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈”

Another tweet: “Martine:” I’ve never been so proud “My HEART.”

However, when she said she would spread the news, Mitchell snarled, “We don’t tell grandpa. We don’t tell anyone.”

He then asked her to promise not to tell anyone his secret.

Jess Donovan from Hollyoaks collapses in the village and tries to expose Sister Grace as a shooter by Mercedes