Hollyoak’s fans are still crying over the shock death of their beloved Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy), who was killed by an alcohol frenzy after learning that older sister Grace Black had partnered with James Nightingale to shoot Mercedes McQueen.

“It’s so sad to see Luke go,” says Amy Conachan, also known as Jesse’s widow Courtney Campbell RadioTimes.com, “You spend so much time building relationships with someone you work closely with, and it’s difficult when they leave.”

The conflicting hairdresser drowned his worries on his wedding day when he considered buying his siblings from the police for their crime, and collapsed on the street when he stumbled to his new wife’s home and eventually closed himself Drank death.

The farewell of the normally carefree character was all the more impressive since it took place on what was probably the happiest day of his life, just a few hours after he had finally made a covenant with his schoolteacher soul mate. “Courtney has had quite a journey and we have seen it in many different scenarios, a mixture of light and dark.

“Mating with Jesse was generally a bit of a relief,” she admits. “They became Hollyoak’s” Disney couple, “absolute relationship goals. Hopefully we can take advantage of fans investing in them, and Jesse’s death will have more impact.

“Researching all of this grief and vulnerability for Courtney will be new territory for the audience and a task for me. We’ll see her alone and try without going on. As soon as she tries to recover, things are not going very well. She tries to fight to be vulnerable, but eventually she allows it and we see her in a softer light. Courtney is strong, but can be tough and prickly. “

Ms. Donovan has no idea that Grace swallows the guilt she feels when she drives her brother to the bottle because of her bad behavior, and actually starts to wonder if she was involved in the senseless death. “You want to put the blame somewhere to make sense of it, and Courtney begins to think he didn’t want to marry her and blames himself. It’s dark because Grace shoots Mercedes and thinks Jesse had unrest and too much pressure on the wedding day. “

“The nice thing is that we will see Courtney relying on people. As much as she likes to be independent, others rely on her – like Grace did when she was paralyzed, and she talked to Nancy Osborne about her MS “I’ll be working with Leela Lomax again, which is great because this was the family group I was introduced to. Courtney’s connections to the Lomaxes are being reviewed.”

As for the famous Donovan curse, Conachan is cautious if she suspects that her character was one of the worst affected by her connection to the dubious clan, especially the dead patriarch Glenn, who forced her to do drug trafficking. “It wasn’t easy sailing,” she grins. “Although she got her daughter Iona off her one-night stand with Liam Donovan and she was happy with Jesse for a while.

“Poor Jesse was the” good Donovan “and he ended up dead – actually I would say he was the biggest victim of this so-called curse!”

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks The latest news, interview and spoiler page.