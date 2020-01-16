Holly Holm spurred on through close calls

“My argument with cyborg, some people ended up, was like ‘wow, how are you going to do it?’ It was a battle.

“Germaine de Randamie up in New York, a lot of people said the fight should have been for me. Miesha Tate, I ended up suffocating and she totally caught me, but I had won the fight by then.

“These are no excuses at all, it is only the actual competitiveness of the struggles and I definitely missed out and it makes me sick because these victories were right at my fingertips and I did not capitalize on them.

“But that doesn’t mean I’m down and out and unable to go back there and achieve these victories. That’s why I’m still playing this sport. I’m still passionate and know mine.” Skills.

“I can’t keep up this habit,” joked Holm. “Let’s get closer and not really get the win – I’ve had enough of it. Let’s just go and get it right the first time.”

Although Holm is 38 years old and Amanda Nunes, the greatest UFC fighter that has ever existed, she is confident that she can become a champion again.

“I feel like I can still become a champion and that’s why I’m still fighting,” she said.

“If I feel like I’m done, I should retire. But I’m still at the top of the rankings and know that I’m still competitive and have the skills to beat everyone in this division.” , “

Holm meets her next opponent Raquel Pennington at UFC 246 in Las Vegas (AEDT) on Sunday. Holm won its last and only meeting in 2015 by a separate decision.

“I always feel like I have a point to prove in every fight. I want to go out and show that I actually continue to develop as a fighter. I am still learning that I am still moving forward,” she said.

The main event on Sunday will see Conor McGregor in his long-awaited comeback fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

“I’m really happy to be part of the map,” said Holm. “Who can’t get upset about something like that? I love to be part of this upcoming event and I look forward to getting in there and showing all this hard work.”

Ronny Lerner is a sports reporter for The Age.

