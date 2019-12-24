Holliston woman embroiders family artworks to form holiday memories

Loading...

Nadine Cordon had read about the concept in one of those family magazines sold near the pay line in the grocery store.

Take a plain white tablecloth and have family members draw any Christmas decorations or characters they can think of. Once completed, edge the drawings so that they become part of the tablecloth forever, MetroWest Daily News reported.

I was fascinated by the idea. And as the mother of two young children, she thought it would be the perfect time to introduce a new Christmas tradition.

That was in 1978. Five grandchildren, two tablecloths and more than 200 drawings later, the tradition is still alive.

This Christmas will mark the 42nd year in which the family will take out their pencils just after Christmas dinner and draw.

"We always say:" If there is a fire, grab the tablecloths, "said Cordon, 73." (They are) what speaks for us. "

Almost every inch of the original tablecloth is filled with one of the family's creations. Cordon and her husband, Jeff, 75, had to retire in 2008 because there was no more space available for the draws.

They bought a new one in 2009, which is now full of creations from their grandchildren.

Each tablecloth contains a variety of different Christmas characters, iconic scenes from Christmas movies and gingerbread houses. Under each drawing is the name of the creator and the year they drew it. With more than 40 years of works of art, the family sees the tablecloths as "pictorial scrapbooks," Cordon said.

Some drawings are more personal and specific for certain moments of life.

In 2003, one of the Cordones' children, Jeremy, drew a small pregnant teddy bear with his wife. At that time she was pregnant with her first daughter, Sloan.

"It all started when I was 4," Jeremy Cordon told the Daily News. Now he is 45 years old, and his brother Derek is 46. "This was a basic element of growth. I do not remember having made a Christmas without a tablecloth, so it has always been part of the tradition."

Because Nadine Cordon has to embroider each drawing by hand, family members need until next Christmas to see how their finished creations come out.

Grandchildren love to look at their old drawings and see how their artistic skills have improved.

The two elders, Kyle and Sloan, are 15 years old. Tatum is 14, Brody is 12 and the youngest, Kaitlyn, is 11.

"If you look at everyone's first drawings, it's usually just a snowman or a reindeer or something basic," Kyle said. "As we get older, they begin to be more meaningful and complex, and they really have meaning and are unique."

Last year, Sloan and Kyle released a report card to indicate the beginning of high school. Another year, Tatum drew a small picture of New York City, as his family had visited recently while on vacation. One more year, Brody had an obsession with the movie series "Star Wars" and decided to draw the Death Star. Kaitlyn's favorite drawing is one that she made from Hello Kitty, since she is a fan of the franchise.

"After eating, we always think:" It's time for the tablecloth, "Sloan said. "It's fun. That's why (it has lasted) so long, because it's a fun thing to do and look back."

Nadine Cordon explained that there are no strict rules about what people can draw: as long as it has some festive or sentimental element, it's a fair game. It really is what they feel inspired to create. And it is not limited only to family members.

The policy is that any guest who stays for dinner or Christmas dessert has an obligation to draw something, said Jeff Cordon.

The family is inspired by all kinds of places, from Christmas gift cards to popular Christmas movie posters, and no two drawings are alike.

In one corner you can find the Grinch with a sinister smile, and in another area, Santa is in a snowball that travels in the sky with his reindeer and sleigh.

While Nadine Cordon would like to convey the tradition to her grandchildren when she can no longer embroider the drawings, she said it is a hobby that not many young people are learning.

"You need to have people who are willing and able to sew, and there aren't as many people anymore," Jeff said.

The grandchildren, however, said they would hate to see the end of the tradition.

"I wouldn't necessarily want to (embroider), but I wouldn't want to see the tradition die," Kyle admitted.

Tatum said he had not thought much about the idea, but has not decided that he is against taking responsibility for embroidery.

"Maybe sometime," he said.

Nadine Cordon said the family legacy is represented on the tablecloths.

"My mother is in it. The parents (of my husband) are in it and we have been building that tradition from the moment they were here: four generations."

