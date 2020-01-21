Holiday retail numbers have increased, but analysts are not yet satisfied - Adweek

Both the US Census Bureau and the National Retail Federation reported that Christmas sales increased year-over-year, but analysts and advisors remain concerned about the season being a success.

The numbers are promising: retail and food service sales rose 5.8% in December to nearly $ 530 billion in December, compared to the same period last year. This is based on preliminary estimates by the US Census Bureau. The agency’s figures for November show that retail sales rose 0.3% to nearly $ 528 billion. Total sales from October to December rose 4.1% over the previous year.

The national retail association was also optimistic, stating that vacation sales increased 4.1% to around $ 730 billion (excluding car dealers, restaurants and gas stations), almost double the 2.1% increase for the 2018 holiday season corresponds. Online and other non-store sales, which were included in the total, grew 14.6% year-on-year to nearly $ 168 billion.

Industry experts are not yet announcing a victory.

“From a sales perspective, it’s too early to make a call,” said Charles O’Shea, vice president and retail analyst at Moody’s. There is too little information about the profit margins, so it is not known how many retailers devalue goods to increase sales. When the holiday season was on the up, the margins suffered. “All we see is the revenue figures, which are pretty high,” said O’Shea. “But what did the retailers pay to get these sales?”

Target reported disappointing top line numbers. Comparable sales rose 1.4% in November and December, but previous forecasts expected to double. Still, Target maintains its fourth-quarter forecast, which implies that it didn’t have to sacrifice profits. While O’Shea did not come to a conclusion on Target’s performance during the holidays, it found that the company had $ 1 billion less in 2019 than in 2018, which saved margins.

According to Steven Dennis, president and founder of SageBerry Consulting, past vacation sales seem to be quite healthy. “If we drill down, it’s more like the fork we’ve seen so far,” he said. “Those who did well continue to do well. Those who fight continue to do so. “

Dennis also goes into a little bit of the idea that the US consumer is in good shape given the vacation sales. While wealthy consumers are doing well and benefiting from the stock market surge, for example, a majority of households have problems. “According to data, 80% of American households have lower incomes than a decade ago,” said Dennis. In this regard, retailers with special prices and luxury items tend to do well.

So far, comparable results reported by retailers have been different, with department stores like Kohl, Macy and JCPenney reporting lower results, while retailers like Lululemon have seen growth.

“I see a mixed picture. We are somewhere in the transition continuum. Everyone has to realize that we don’t have quarterly schedules, ”said Andrea Weiss, co-founder of The O Alliance and CEO of Retail Consulting. The outlook must be long-term, she added.

On closer inspection of the figures, NRF has broken down retail sales by category year-on-year: food and beverages rose 2.9%; Furniture and furnishings rose 2.6%; and stores for health and personal care products grew 1.6%. Sales of hardware stores and garden supplies increased by 1%, while sales of general merchandise and sporting goods both increased by 0.4%. Sales in the apparel and accessories business decreased 1.6%, but suffered less than electronics and household appliances, which decreased 2%.