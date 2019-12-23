Holiday reading summary: five books to inform, educate and entertain

Loading...

The next vacation offers the opportunity to highlight some books that we have missed so far and that, depending on your idea of ​​fun, could provide entertainment during the break. Before starting in 2019, we must keep in mind that in 2018 we overlook two important books: The automatic inequality of Virginia Eubanks (2018) and the Safiyah Umoja Noble Algorithms of Oppression (2017). Both provide important insights into the injustice and discrimination endemic to the data that are introduced in the current decision-making algorithms. Eubanks focuses on the scoring systems that are being implemented in the benefits offices, the criminal justice system and the financial services, while Noble writes about the negative prejudices against women of color embedded in search engines and other algorithms . Biased data, as the headlines of the news have made it increasingly clear since they were writing, are everywhere.

Smarter homes: how technology will change the life of your home • By Alexandra Deschamps-Sonsino • Apress • 168 pages • ISBN: 978-1-484-23362-7 • £ 24.99

The data will be generated in large quantities by the Internet of Things (IoT), which is the territory of Alexandra Deschamps-Sonsino. He directs IoT-LDN, a monthly discussion group based in London that attracts entrepreneurs, technicians and other people interested in this fast-growing sector. At Smarter Homes, it tracks changes in home design over the past century as new technologies such as electricity, telephones, gramophones, televisions, central heating and air conditioning, and computers entered our living spaces.

In the historic sweep of Deschamps-Sonsino, the IoT is only the last of a long series, but it can completely change the way we interact with our homes. As she writes, today's smart home designs represent a marked disruption: where in the last decades the idea saved labor, today we are asked to spend much more time and attention monitoring and updating the applications and devices we install, all which requires continuous aftercare of both the companies that supply them and ourselves as buyers.

However, each generation needs its new & # 39; modernity & # 39; and, therefore, Deschamps-Sonsino concludes, today's IoT will surely become mundane and uninteresting. Although you cannot guess what will be next, it does mean that, in the short term, we will be much more demanding when it comes to balancing the value of a service with its interference with privacy. He hopes, he concludes, a greater variation in individual households than the similarity represented in traditional images.

Don & # 39; t Be Evil: The Case Against Big Tech • By Rona Foroohar • Allen Lane • 368 pages • ISBN: 978-0-241-40428-7 • £ 20

A key element is the business models that will govern these applications and services and the data they collect. In Don & # 39; t Be Evil, Rana Foroohar, associate editor of the Financial Times, mercilessly documents the metamorphosis of today's large technology companies from the good images that began with the threats to democracy that are summoned against to government committees. In multiple countries

& # 39; Don & # 39; t Be Evil & # 39; It is, of course, the motto that Google included in its OPV prospectus and then quietly abandoned its code of conduct in 2015. However, Foroohar reminds us that by giving Sheryl Sandberg free rein to build the company's advertising giant They knew that what they were doing could compromise the results offered to users. As Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page wrote in the original 1998 document describing their new search engine: "We expect advertising-funded search engines to be biased towards advertisers and away from consumer needs." They have spent the last two decades testing their own beliefs, followed by other big Silicon Valley names like Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Uber.

Two things caused Foroohar's decision to write this book. The first was to read that 80% of corporate wealth was now in the hands of only 10% of companies, those that were leveraging information and networks. The second was more personal: a bill of $ 900 that his ten-year-old son, usually responsible, had in an online soccer game that showed Foroohar the control that technology companies have over their customers.

While Foroohar supports the idea of ​​returning to the competition antitrust law of the early twentieth century, it does not believe that doing so will impair the profitability and power of these large companies. Instead, he believes that rebalancing his power should include extracting a "digital dividend" from data collectors to benefit everyone who feeds their machines. The privacy law should also be improved to ensure that users unequivocally opt for collection and that technology companies should be more transparent about how their algorithms work, including maintaining audit records of the data that is entered. It also favors the creation of a legal framework for digital rights and consumer protection to ensure that we can access our personal data and understand how they are used. Finally, it favors greater transparency on assets and algorithms for the benefit of investors and a fixed global tax to prevent multinationals from taking advantage of different tax regimes.

Invisible women: exposing data bias in a world designed for men • By Caroline Criado-Perez • Chatto & Windus • 432 pages • ISBN: 978-1-784-74172-3 • £ 16.99

In part, Foroohar blames the conversion of hero to villain from technology companies in the lack of diversity among the "kings engineers" of Silicon Valley. Much more detail about the consequences of this appears in the award-winning Invisible Women of Caroline Criado-Pérez, which analyzes the many ways in which women are left out of the design of our world. Some of these aspects, particularly the fact of not including women in the testing of new pharmaceutical products, have been known for years, but others, such as the use of crash test dolls sized to match the & # 39; Average man & # 39 ;, were new to us.

Criado-Pérez, who successfully led campaigns to bring Jane Austen to the 10-pound sterling bill and a statue of suffragette Millicent Fawcett in Parliament Square alongside those of 11 men, writes with a fine and angry passion for the gaps in the data caused by assuming that the "average white man" is the default human. As a result, designers create spaces, from cars to kitchens, which are uncomfortable for many women. Smaller hands struggle to grab today's largest smartphones, and the failure to appreciate anatomical and dress differences results in long lines in front of the women's bathroom, while men open and close. (Since the book appeared, Criado-Pérez has developed a Twitter image as the "lady of the bathroom" because she has filed many of these complaints about train stations and theaters.)

Criado-Pérez does not limit his canvas to "women's affairs": workplace safety suffers if plastic vapors emanate from a car factory or a manicure salon. Similarly, the "myth of meritocracy" applies whether you are a woman struggling to be taken seriously in Silicon Valley, where "your God is a white man who leaves Harvard," or a historian who tries to teach "the history of a people "where & # 39; people & # 39; has a broader meaning than & # 39; white men & # 39 ;. In general, there are many new things here, even if you think you are already well informed on the issue of gender bias, and Criado-Pérez has done his research to present a solid evidence base.

Extraterrestrial languages ​​• By David Oberhaus • MIT Press • 264 pages • ISBN: 978-0-262-04306-9 • £ 20

At least men and women share human language, even if the most translated written work, the Bible, has only been translated into approximately 10% of the world's 7,000 languages. In Extraterrestrial Languages, Daniel Oberhaus examines the effort to contact first and then communicate with extraterrestrials. My personal model for this type of problem is that of aquarium fish, because everything about them increases the difficulty of closing the gap between humans and piscinos: the scale is incorrect, the environments are incompatible and there is no common culture. The only thing we handle is that the human that appears next to the tank suggests that the food is imminent, and the fish that rushes to the side of the tank shows that they are hungry. (Hint: they are always hungry).

For this reason, it has never been clear to me if any of the things that have been sent to space, from mathematical symbols and radio bursts to music, art and ideograms, to the suggestion of the pioneer of artificial intelligence Marvin Minksy to send a cat , could actually become effective communication. Of course, fish are not usually praised for their intelligence. But, as Oberhaus writes, although humans have managed to teach dolphins a small variety of human words, we have not succeeded in learning anything about what all those clicks mean (perhaps in part because dolphins have shown no interest in teach us your language with less intelligence). )

Exhalation • By Ted Chiang • Knopf • 350 pages • ISBN: 978-1-101-94788-3 • £ 16.99

Oberhaus is a good reading companion either to watch the 2016 Arrival movie or the Ted Chiang story on which it is based, Story of Your Life, which describe the process by which a linguist decodes a strange language and discovers what to do alter the way your mind works. Chiang's 2019 book, Exhalation, contains nine suggestive stories whose themes, even when they're familiar, seem completely new. In & # 39; Exhalation & # 39 ;, a being whose nature is not specified (but reminiscent of one of Philip K. Dick's observation robots), dissects his own brain and develops a new understanding of the universe in which lives. In the novel & # 39; Life Cycle of Software Objects & # 39 ;, a small group of developers guides a group of "digients", virtual beings that are sold as pets, but that these developers seek to help reach their maximum potential through a long series of threats, including unscrupulous predators and business model changes. In & # 39; The merchant and the alchemist's door & # 39 ;, Chiang explores time travel through a series of nested stories in the style of a thousand and one nights. In & # 39; The truth of the fact, the truth of the feeling & # 39 ;, Chiang makes a parallel between a native who learns to read and write under the guidance of a missionary and the advent of a fully searchable record of life. While modern parts of the story are reminiscent of Black Mirror (specifically, season 1, episode 3, & # 39; The full story of you & # 39;), the effect is completely different: what is honesty in a world where Can everything be verified?

