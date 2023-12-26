Blockbuster Showdown: ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ Headline Holiday Box Office

During a memorable movie season, the clash at the ticket stands was quite the spectacle with ‘The Color Purple’ musical going head-to-head with ‘Aquaman 2’. The former grabbed attention with its touching debut, while the latter received a lukewarm welcome despite raking in a lot of cash. We’re taking a deep dive into the success and setbacks of these films released around the holidays, looking at the critiques, how people felt about them, and what’s new in the recent version of ‘The Color Purple’. Let’s dig into this holiday film face-off.

The Color Purple: A Box Office Hit

This holiday time at the movies had an unexpected turn when the ‘The Color Purple’ musical hit the big screen. With well-known actors like Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks, it made a splash. Taking in $18.1 million in 3,142 cinemas on Christmas, directed by Blitz Bazawule and brought to life by big names including Oprah and Steven Spielberg, this film secured the second biggest Christmas Day turnout ever. It’s only outdone by ‘Sherlock Holmes’ from 2009.

Record-Shattering Christmas Day Income: $18.1 million, unheard of since 2009. All-Star Cast: Includes Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo. Widespread Praise: Got an A from CinemaScore folks.

Aquaman 2: Not So Warmly Received

On the other side, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ didn’t make quite as much noise. It led the four-day holiday box office making $38.3 million domestically, but this follow-up to the hit from 2018 logged one of DC’s least impressive debuts. It did better all over the globe though, pulling in $80.1 million in 72 markets with China pitching in the most.

Landing at Home: Started off with $38.3 million. Globetrotting Success: Made $80.1 million, thanks heaps to China. Reviews Are In: They’re split; some say it looks great but the plot’s not up to scratch.

Got a B from CinemaScore.

Other Holiday Releases

This holiday season, movie theaters welcomed ‘The Boys in the Boat’ helmed by George Clooney and ‘Ferrari’ directed by Michael Mann. Both exceeded what people had expected them to earn. ‘The Boys in the Boat’ made $5.7 million, while ‘Ferrari’ grossed $2.9 million.

‘The Boys in the Boat’: Earned $5.7 mill from 2557 screens. ‘Ferrari’: Made $2.9 mill from 2330 locations.

The Color Purple: Adapting a Classic

The latest film version of ‘The Color Purple,’ keeps true to the heart of the Broadway show and Steven Spielberg’s movie from 1985. Still, it brings in new stuff. Blitz Bazawule directed, and Marcus Gardley wrote a script with different takes on Celie and Shug Avery’s love story, fresh tunes, and more detailed insights into Mister’s personality.

Romance Levels Up: More clear-cut shows of love between Celie and Shug Avery. Fresh Tunes: Brand new music that sheds new light. Mister’s Makeover: A better look at Mister’s layers.

Movie Review: The Emotional Impact of ‘The Color Purple’

‘The Color Purple’, remains true to Alice Walker’s intense narrative on pain and trauma but becomes an energetic musical in Blitz Bazawule’s hands. With Barrino, Henson, and Brooks offering strong acts, the film speaks volumes about the resistance and backbone of Black ladies. Even though it deals with serious topics, viewers find themselves wrapped up in a moving tale.

Top-Notch Acts: Barrino, Henson, and Brooks really bring it. Deep Feels: It’s a tribute to getting through tough times with power. Screen Magic: It pulls off turning the stage play into a movie hit.

Conclusion: A Holiday Box Office of Mixed Fortunes

This Christmas at the movie theaters saw some ups and downs. ‘The Color Purple’ got lots of love from critics, however, ‘Aquaman 2’ had a bit of a rough time showing something not quite matching last year’s numbers.

The movie received a mediocre welcome even though it made good money. Other films such as ‘The Boys in the Boat’ and ‘Ferrari’ attracted viewers too, adding to the wide variety of movies available during the holidays.

A range of musicals, dramas, and superhero movies made up the selection. Trends at the box office suggest moviegoers’ tastes are evolving. The critics gave mixed reviews to the films that came out over the holiday season.