Hogberg makes 40 saves while senators slip 9-game winless over Flames | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“He has points in four consecutive (games),” said Senators coach D.J. Smith. “He gave us every chance to win those other three games and he was really good again tonight. It is good for our team and our organization to have a young guy playing at this level. “

Hogberg has seen considerable playing time, because Anders Nilsson remains sidelined with a concussion. The senators played the 25-year-old in favor of veteran Craig Anderson, who according to many can be moved on the trading deadline.

“I’m just trying to work hard and do my best for the boys and the coaches and we’ll see what happens,” Hogberg said.

Although many of his teammates plan to go to the southern beaches, Hogberg said he is likely to return to Belleville and hang out at home because he spent a lot of time in a hotel in Ottawa.

The win also enabled Ottawa to break his nine-game winless streak. The victory comes at the perfect moment when the senators face an eight-day break.

“We played pieces the way we want to play, but tonight without Hogberg we won’t win that game, it’s that simple,” Dylan DeMelo said. “We got a number of timely goals, the scored power game was huge and it looked like we didn’t have many shots, but when we did they went inside.”

With nearly 40 family members on hand for the fourth episode of the clash between the Tkachuk brothers, it was Brady who excelled in picking up a goal and assistance. It was also the first time that his senators struck the flames of older brother Matthew.

The game began with referee Wes McCauley who threw Artem Anisimov and Elias Lindholm out of the faceoff circle to get the brothers to take the opening draw.

“We got rid of that last year and we talked about it,” said Matthew Tkachuk. “This year we didn’t talk about it and we wouldn’t do it either. Wes was great – he said, “when I’m reffing, you have to do the opening draw – your mother will love it.” to.”

Brady admitted that winning the victory was slightly more special considering the opposition, but in the end the two points were the most important.

“They are two teams that need those points and are absolutely happy that we have those two points,” said Brady. “It was all because of (Hogberg). He stood there and had a phenomenal performance. I wish we could have reduced the load in the first period, but it showed everyone how good he is a keeper. “

Calgary (26-19-5) saw his six-game winning streak end as they played their last game before entering a nine-day break.

“We felt great about ourselves after the Toronto – as we should have done – I thought we played very well there,” said Matthew, who had scored the shootout winner in a 2-1 win. “If we get this tonight, we’ll start the break with a good feeling about ourselves and try to collect some momentum for the last 32 games, but this didn’t make us feel that way (Saturday).”

David Rittich only missed 16-of-20 shots.

Despite surpassing the senators, the flames felt that they had made far too many mistakes that ultimately cost them.

“We had a few disruptions and they benefited,” said Flames coach Geoff Ward. “In the end it is not enough if you want to catch up.”

Colin White gave Ottawa a 4-0 lead with his third point goal by scoring on a Mikkel Boedker rebound and Vladislav Namestnikov added an empty net goal.

Mark Jankowski broke Hogberg’s shutout-bid with just under six minutes to go in the third with his first of the season and Noah Hanifin scored late in the period.

The senators took a 2-0 lead in the second when Chris Tierney grabbed a loose puck in front and backhanded it past Rittich. Connor Brown then scored on the powerplay when he dug a puck under Rittich and pushed it over the goal line.

Hogberg saved a huge stick on Sam Bennett halfway through the second to keep the flames off the board.

Despite being eliminated 15-3 in the first period – it was the senators who had a 1-0 lead.

Brady Tkachuk scored his 15th of the season when he seemed to pass on to Anthony Duclair, but instead saw the puck bend off Travis Harmonic’s stick before it went into the net.

This was the senators’ last home game for their eight-day break.

Comments: Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed his second straight match with a sore neck … Rudolfs Balcers was a healthy scratch.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press