Hogan Government calls crime an “urgent crisis” in Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Government Larry Hogan called for decisive action to fight “out of control violent crime,” he said, “destroying Baltimore” in his annual State of the State speech to the Maryland General Assembly on Wednesday.

From a boy who was shot in his car while driving a family car on Saturday morning to a grandmother who was murdered last month in gangfire, Hogan cited examples to emphasize that toll crime is being taken and the need for action.

“This is an urgent crisis, and we have a duty to do something about it now,” Hogan said. “There can be no more excuses and no more delays.”

Baltimore had 348 murders last year – the fifth consecutive year with more than 300 murders – making it the most violent year of the city ever per capita. Twelve people were shot last month, five of them deadly, in eight separate weekend shots.

The governor, as well as legislators from both parties, have proposed legislative packages to address the problem.

Hogan has proposed stricter penalties for harassment of witnesses and for people using guns to commit violent crimes. He calls for tougher penalties for people who have stolen firearms and weapons with erased serial numbers, as well as for people who own illegal weapons or deliver them to violent criminals.

Democrats, who control the legislator, proposed a package of their own Tuesday. Sen. Melony Griffith, a provincial democrat of Prince George, who responded to the Governor’s speech, said the plan focuses on fighting crime and its underlying causes, including the loopholes in illegal firearms law .

“We know there is no single solution to this complex problem, but there are steps we can take to implement thoughtful and comprehensive approaches to tackling crime,” Griffith said.

Del Luke Clippinger, a Baltimore Democrat who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said he did not believe that raising fines alone would be enough. He noted that the state increased the penalties in 2018 for repeated perpetrators of violence.

“We apparently don’t talk much about that anymore, because we didn’t get any proof that it really did anything,” said Clippinger. “We have to look at the bigger picture.”

Lawmakers say that the seriousness of the problem requires a two-way response.

“It must be, because it is no longer just the city of Baltimore,” said Senator Stephen Hershey, a republic from the eastern coast who is the whip of the senate. “It is spreading to the neighboring provinces. It must be something that is being tackled by both parties.”

Murders jumped around 85% in Baltimore County last year compared to the previous year, from 27 to 50.

The Republican Caucus House has also made crime prevention a top priority.

“Now that it was on the same sheet of music and we say that crime is the crisis that it is and that we have to solve it, I think we can work hard on it and we have solutions to think of something good until April,” said Kathy Szeliga, a Republican who is the whip of the minority of the House.

In his speech, Hogan also emphasized his proposal to exempt pensioners from tax. According to the plan, retirees who earn $ 50,000 or less would not pay income tax. Retirees who earn less than $ 100,000 will see a tax reduction of at least 50% and up to 100%.

While lawmakers are considering a major proposal to improve schools, Hogan said he supports collaboration with them to improve education.

Both Hogan and Democratic leaders have made proposals to significantly increase school funding. However, Hogan has vowed to oppose tax increases to pay for a major plan to attract financing formulas to improve K-12 education that would be implemented in a decade and cost billions of dollars.

Griffith said that the recommendations of a state panel known as the Kirwan Commission are crucial to prepare students for a well-trained workforce to strengthen the state economy in the future.

“We have to invest in our classrooms and in our buildings,” Griffith said.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press