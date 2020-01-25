Hockeyroos pip Belgium on penalties

The hockeyroos put themselves under pressure and seemed to pay the price for a break in the second half, when the visitors scored three goals to take a 3-1 lead.

Australia scored two goals in the last 90 seconds.

“The Olympic Games are very unpredictable,” said Hockeyroo Steph Kershaw after their international comeback after a second knee recovery.

“Having that kind of win in the bank [is helpful] and knowing that when we’re down, the game isn’t over until the 60 minutes are up.

“It’s really exciting for us to play our best hockey in the last five minutes.

“Shootouts are such a big part of the game and … I’m sure there will be a lot more shootouts at the Olympics.”

Commerford, who promised to donate $ 100 for every goal she scored for her hometown Milton this weekend, sent the game to a shootout in the most dramatic way.

Australia played the dramatic final second without a goalkeeper and Commerford’s goal, which was scored after a precise pass by Jane Claxton, was only released after a video review.

“We were pretty confident,” said Rosie Malone.

“Our team is not the type of team that claims a goal that was not a goal.

“When Kalindi said, ‘I definitely touched it,’ we supported all of them. I think you could see pretty clearly on the video that she got the touch.”

Belgium’s Ambre Ballenghien and Charlotte Englebert failed on penalties, while Brooke Peris, Malone, Amy Lawton and Claxton were all in charge for Australia.

Australia, last year’s Pro League finalist and Tokyo 2020 medalist, dominated the first half, but only had Malone kick off to be on the scoreboard.

Belgium was the only team to beat Australia twice in the first Pro League last year.

The two teams will meet at the same location on Sunday, while the Australian Olympic season begins on July 26 against Spain.

