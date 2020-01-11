Loading...

Like Greek mythology, the gods have taken a stand against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the team continues to attack. On Friday-evening, the hobbled Penguins won their 27th game of the season and their second consecutive game on the west coast road trip when they defeated a last-second goal to defeat the Colorado Avalance 4-3 at the Pepsi Center.

The team gets game-winning goals from Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann, who were both fourth-line players before the Penguins acquired them. The team gets a great goal from a recently struggling goalkeeper and an almost rookie who was selected for the All-Star Game, and exceptional game from a rookie defender and a rarely used reserve d-man.

And Bryan Rust achieved a career-high in goals (18) despite playing only 30 games this season.

The hockey gods are damned, the penguins keep winning.

In the second period on Friday night, the hockey gods even redirected a puck like a bad B-movie with angels in the outfield. Goalkeeper Matt Murray tried to play a lobed dump-in from Gabriel Landeskog, but the puck bounced straight and changed direction with a few feet. It avoided Murray and gave Colorado a 2-1 lead.

It has been that kind of year for Murray. And yet the Penguins continued to charge. The Penguins gave more chances and puck possession in the third period, but managed to score a few goals. Murray won his third match in a row and defeated his counterpart Pavel Francouz.

“I thought he reacted very well. I thought he had a good game, “said Mike Sullivan, head coach of penguins.” That goal is of course a tough one, but I really like how he reacted to it. He didn’t let him down. “

Due to the accumulation of Penguin injuries, Jared McCann entered service not only as a center, but also as a second-line center. In the past two months the penguins without a fantastic Sidney Crosby of all time have climbed to second place in the Metro Division.

“It’s great. Our team has been playing hard lately and we have earned these last few games,” said McCann, who scored the OT winner.

The Colorado Avalanche used their home ice advantage to match one of the best lines in the NHL with stars Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog against Penguins’ former fourth line with Teddy Blueger, Zach Aston-Reese and Brandon Tanev.

After the first period, the Penguins line won that battle and even won a goal.

“I thought (Blueger) was a great match (Friday) evening. His line played a lot against the MacKinnon line. I thought they had done very well against one of the top lines in the competition, “Sullivan said. “The (Blueger) line is dynamic, and Teddy was a big part of that.”

Blueger had a goal and an assist on Friday. He has 16 points (6 g, 10 a) in 44 games and is on pace for around 30 points, which is the production level that Matt Cullen delivered from the bottom line Penguins in the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup runs.

For your classic film lovers, this is the point where Harry Hamlin kills a comically bad claymation figurine while the Greek gods grind their teeth.

Pittsburgh Penguin’s winger Dominik Kahun is in his second year in North America. He didn’t score 40 points last season with the Chicago Blackhawks and was taken over for replaceable defender Olli Maatta. Yet Kahun has become an attacking driver and had three assists on Friday.

“I’m not surprised. The reason we put him (on the top line with Evgeni Malkin) is that we think he can make plays,” Sullivan said. “And that’s what he does.”

“He is really elusive in tight spaces. He is fast. I think he helps (Malkin and Bryan Rust). He is a good playmaker.”

After a painfully slow start this season, Kahun has 29 points (10 g, 19a) in 44 games. He should sail past the 40-point marker unless the hockey gods claim him through an injury, because they have claimed almost every major penguin player, attacker and defender. That list includes All-Star winger Jake Guentzel who is lost for the season and a list that is more important than any IR list in the NHL, according to mangameslost.com

When Crosby was injured and had to undergo surgery, the team had to fight to enter water, not win 17 of the 27 games and get points in 21 of them. The wrath of the hockey gods has only encouraged the penguins.

Leadership also comes from other sources. The crazy jump that escaped Murray brought the Penguins game up.

“I found the chatter on the couch great after it happened, and Patric Hornqvist in particular really took some leadership,” complimented Sullivan. “… I walked off the couch but some of our other coaches shared with me that (players) were waiting for Matt and made sure they gave him a tap on the pads and encouraged him. That is an indication of the type of team that we will become. “

Crazy bounces. Injuries. And what insurmountable challenges should be. The hockey gods are damned. The Pittsburgh Penguins keep on winning.