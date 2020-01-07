Hobo, Winnipesaukee Scenic railways start running this weekend

Loading...

On board! The beloved Hobo and Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroads are preparing to launch another season. They will begin their weekend operations on May 25 before switching to the daily rides on June 21, offering multiple special events and scenic excursions until the end of October. The scenic Hobo Railroad sightseeing tour train departs from Hobo Junction in Lincoln, taking passengers on an 80-minute round trip along the Pemigewasset River. The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad takes passengers on round-trip excursions of one to two hours between Meredith and Lakeport, along the west shore of Lake Winnipesaukee and Paugus Bay. “We are truly honored to have the opportunity to share the beauty of New Hampshire’s lakes and mountains with our guests from around the world,” said Benjamin Clark, vice-president of the railway. The railways have handled more than 2 million passengers last year since they opened in 1987. The company recently commissioned a study, which indicates that it represents an economic impact of more than $ 17.4 million per year. .At the start of the season, remember to be careful around moving trains and always wait for a train at a crossing, officials said. Always obey crossing signals and never try to beat a train at a crossing or park on or near a crossing, railway officials said The Hobo and Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroads are working in close collaboration with Operation Lifesaver, a nationally recognized non-profit organization that works diligently to improve the railway safety through engineering, education and application. “People need to be aware of the potential danger from moving railway equipment, even when cars and locomotives are moving at low speed,” said Clark. “Safety is always our first priority.” The Hobo Railroad is located in Lincoln, New Hampshire, just off exit 32 on I-93. The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad is located at 154 Main Street in Meredith, New Hampshire, with a satellite station on the boardwalk at 211 Lakeside Ave. in Weirs Beach, New Hampshire.

Hobo and Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad

The Hobo Railroad offers one hour and twenty minute round trip train trips along the Pemigewasset River between Lincoln and Woodstock, NH.

