Hobo cannabis store proposed for Merivale Road as the chain grows

By the time the doors opened to the public, shortly after 10 am, a queue of about 50 people were waiting outside. Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store on Bank Street was one of three pot retailers that opened in Ottawa on Monday (April 1, 2019) as part of the rollout of the province’s new cannabis market model.

Hobo Cannabis Co. says a third store is planned in Ottawa for Merivale Road.

The B.C. based chain announced Monday that it has signed a deal with a Ontario pottery lottery winner to open a Hobo store in 1642 Merivale Rd.

Lottery winner Gerrit Murray had originally planned to open a store in Lindsay, Ontario and then switched to the Merivale Road location. There was already a call for public comments for a store there called ABC Cannabis.

But Hobo Cannabis officials say the store will open under their brand.

The company also has a service agreement with another lottery winner who plans to open a Hobo store in the ByWard Market on Clarence St. 121

A Hobo store opened in April 2019 on Bank Street near Gladstone Avenue. It is one of only three cannabis stores in the city. The store is one of the province’s top-performing cannabis stores, with net sales of $ 9.7 million in the first six months of its existence.

Four more Ottawa cannabis stores planned by lottery winners, including the Hobo on Merivale Road, are waiting for licenses.

More stores are expected this spring when the province ends the lottery system and opens the market.

The number of shop licenses was initially limited, with lotteries having to choose who would be eligible to apply due to a shortage of pot.

Applications are open on Monday for entrepreneurs who want to operate a store.

