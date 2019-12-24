Hobart Hurricanes take chase victory

Loading...

The pair combined for a 74-point stand after Hobart Rapids, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis and James Faulkner, previously established the win with three wickets each.

It was the second half-century BBL of Short this summer, with the highest score with 51 in the Hurricanes' opening victory over the Sydney Sixers at Alice Springs.

I got it: Cameron Boyce of the Renegades after picking up the ticket office for Dárcy Short.Credit: Getty Images

He was trapped by leg player Cameron Boyce in the 14th, but some hits by David Miller (25 of 15 balls) helped Hobart get home.

The South African import launched a huge six on the oval hill of Bellerive and above ground.

The Renegades are at the bottom of the ladder and are the only winless camp.

Elected at bat, skipper Aaron Finch had the highest score with 50 of 37 points, but his team's heats dropped and culminated in a 6-14 horror collapse.

Meredith (3-26) caught Finch in the middle of the wicket in the 14th, then returned late to pick up the dangerous Dan Christian (12) and Tom Cooper (one).

Young Ellis (3-15) broke through with his first BBL wicket, that of Shaun Marsh for 37, and was at one point hat-tricked.

Upon returning to the Renegades, experienced drummer Marcus Harris touched 20 of 15 balls before becoming Faulkner's second victim (3-26).