Hoback says that MacKay is a serious candidate for Tory leadership paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Peter is a great candidate and I know he can bring people to the party,” Hoback said paNOW. “He has a broad knowledge and must be strongly considered.”

Hoback calls MacKay a “good friend” and someone who can bring people to the party, although he is not yet ready to endorse him or anyone else in the race.

“I am still waiting to see who will participate in the race and there are problems that I want to talk to potential leaders about,” he explained. “How will they keep the party united, how will Western interests be represented in Ottawa – pipelines, the oil, gas and forestry sector. I want to see a game plan that will help this country move forward. ”

Hoback thought it would help MacKay’s chances that he was closely involved with the Harper government and how that administration survived the recession of the late 2000s.

Hoback was full of praise for other potential candidates, including Rona Ambrose, with whom he found ‘excellent to work as an interim leader’.

He also mentioned Erin O’Toole, another “good friend” with experience, and Pierre Poilievre, who “has a lot of arguing.”

“If one of these four becomes the leader of our party, I would be proud to work with them,” Hoback said.

paNOW Hoback asked whether MacKay’s burning attack on Scheer in the wake of the October election defeat could harm the efforts of the former Nova Scotia MP to get some party members behind them. MacKay labeled Scheer’s social conservative values ​​as a “smelly albatross” around his neck that cost the party the election.

Hoback thought that if MacKay had the chance to do so, he would not have chosen those words.

“That’s already done and I think some people will take that into account, but you’ll have to look at a variety of things, and the experience of Peter, and not just one individual before we make a decision somehow ,” he said.

