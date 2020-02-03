Hladik: This is a way that Canadians can minimize food waste

What the Canada Food Guide says your plate should look like. It is healthier and better for the planet.

Minimizing food waste is on the “to do” list of the prime minister’s recent mandate letter to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. This is a commendable goal because an estimated one third of the food produced is lost in the food chain – whether it is the farm, fishing boat, transportation, processing, storage, retail, institutions, restaurants, airlines or at home.

To provide context, there are approximately 1.2 billion households worldwide and an estimated 570 million farms, plus many tens of millions of restaurants, food processing companies and stores. With nearly two billion food-processing institutions that contribute to food waste – albeit half-eaten sandwich, withered vegetables or fruit, expiration date, unfinished meal, etc. – this means composting instead of food for humans. Although the excellent article by Brigitte Pellerin on January 24 introduces readers to some impressive programs that reduce food wastage, universal solutions are elusive with such an abundance of diverse circumstances. In short, it is human nature to throw away food when it is thought that the effort or the cost to save it is not worth it.

Instead, the focus on large-scale wasted human food, which encompasses entire food groups, may be a more effective approach. Here the Canada’s Food Guide serves as inspiration – starting with the recommendation to consume whole grains. A good start is wheat, which, according to the FAO, accounts for 20 percent of human calorie intake.

What do whole-grain products have to do with food waste? Well, a lot. The American National Association of Wheat Growers recommends that a scoop of wheat is good for 60 loaves of white bread and 90 for the entire grain variety. White flour, probably bleached, is a processed product that removes the skin from the wheat grain (bran) and the germ. Wheat germs contain the most micronutrients, the magical elixir that brings plant germs to life, while the remaining two-thirds, white flour, is primarily a carbohydrate. According to the US Department of Agriculture, which has identified 19 essential micronutrients in wheat, wholemeal flour is at the forefront. The white product, for example, contains only 25 percent potassium compared to whole wheat flour, five percent vitamin E and few fibers without the bran. Indeed, this nutrient loss has led governments to enrich white flour to replace some of the nutrients lost.

Although a small amount of the removed portion is used for human consumption as bran-based products or sold as wheat germ, most is fed to cattle. Not exactly wasted, but certainly wasted human food. Canada and other prosperous societies seriously degraded an important food source by removing the most nutritious one-third of a grain of wheat from their diet. The environmental impacts / sustainability and global food security are other considerations as whole-grain wheat products only take up two-thirds of the arable land used by their processed counterparts.

The same problem exists for rice, a second after wheat in the human diet, where consumers have an overwhelming preference for white versus unground brown. The amount wasted and the loss of nutrients in the processing is comparable to wheat.

Another important food is the potato; Numerous studies indicate that most nutrients are in the skin. Peeling reduces it from a nutritious vegetable (consult the Food Guide) to a less favorable carbohydrate. Here there is real food waste with at least 10 percent of the potato ending up as compost. The same applies to carrots and other vegetables. Without peeling, life is easier with just a good scrub, nutrition is retained and the yield continues.

Without detracting from the main message, future Food Guide editors may want to emphasize that healthy eating and reducing food waste can be two sides of the same coin.

Maurice Hladik is the author of “Demystifying Food from Farm to Fork.” Reach him at: [email protected]

