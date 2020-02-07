Hitmen stop the resistance of Raiders and put an end to the long dot of Raiders paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Raider’s goalkeeper Max Paddock, who was named as the third star of the game, was saddled with his first loss as Raider. He made 26 rescues on 28 shots. That is Paddock’s first rule loss since January 3, when he was still a Regina Pat. Paddock is now 6-1-0-2 with the Raiders, with a .939 saving percentage and a 1.63 goals against the average.

The Raiders were 2-0 behind after the first period. They made two mistakes and both ended up in their net. After a turnover in their own zone, Riley Stotts was able to find Josh Prokop to place the Hitmen four minutes in front.

After the Raiders were caught cheating in the attacking zone, the Hitmen fell the other way with a 3-on-1. Riley Fiddler-Schultz hit on a rebound for the final winning goal.

The Raiders came on the board halfway through the second period, while Brayden Watts dragged the puck out of the traffic and found the back of the net.

The Raiders were able to turn it on in the third period when they surpassed the Hitmen 17-6 in the third, but could not find that tying goal when Peters was high. Zack Hayes hit the bar late, as Raiders had a 6-in-4 power-play late in the game.

The Wiesbros, the Brokops, Brolan Allan and his big brother Blake

When the Raiders and Hitmen play against each other, this means a little extra for three families.

There were three sets of brothers on the ice, with Ozzy Wiesblatt and Orca Wiesblatt fighting each other, just like Nolan Allan and Blake Allan.

And every game the Hitmen play, there will almost always be at least a few brothers on the ice. Josh and Luke Prokop are both regulars for the Hitmen.

It was a Wiesbro show for the first two meetings. Orca scored twice in the third period to give the Hitmen a 4-2 victory on November 6 in the Saddledome. But in the rematch on November 17 at the Art Hauser Center, Ozzy closed the game by 2:16 and won in the extension to give the Raiders a 5-4 OT win.

‘Sticks are coming

The Raiders will take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday to complete their road trip with four games. The Hurricanes will be without the services of defender Trevor Thurston, who will serve the first of a two-game suspension for a knee knee against the Red Deer Rebels in a 7-6 win. The Raiders have won all three games against the hurricanes this season.

