Hitmen GM is open to closing deals before the trading deadline

The Calgary Hitmen will make at least one move before Friday’s WHL trading deadline.

They are now on six defenders, and that is not enough to make a run in the playoffs, so Hitmen GM Jeff Chynoweth does not hide his intention to go out and find a new body to be on the blue line play.

Whether Chynoweth has other movements in his sleeve is a little less clear, but yes, he wants to give more depth to the defense of his team.

“Certainly, that’s going to happen,” Chynoweth said Sunday evening after the Hitmen had beaten the Moose Jaw Warriors. “We have six defenders, so we have to go get one defender this week. That will happen.

“There is a lot of talk here, but it is early and we still have time for the deadline. There will be a lot of talk and I have had many conversations with other GMs. If it makes sense for our hockey club and if we think it might be us can give something extra, as we thought we had with Kyle Olson, we will certainly look into it. “

Last week, the Hitmen made a splash on the WHL trade market when she shared 20-year-old James Malm to the Americans of the Tri-City in exchange for Olson, the American captain.

Olson is a five-year WHL veteran who earned 70 points last season and seems to enjoy the physical side of the game. He is the type of player who according to Chynoweth can be a difference maker in the play-offs, and make no mistake, the Hitmen really want to make a noise this year in the late season.

That can be surprising if you casually look at the rankings and know nothing about the way the Hitmen season went. They are in fourth place in the Central Division behind the Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers, although they are comfortably in a Wild Card position.

But the rankings do not tell the full story.

The Hitmen have so far been absolutely destroyed by injuries in 2019-2020 and it was only when they returned from the Christmas holidays that they really had the chance to skate with their entire team.

“It’s funny, when we left for the Christmas holidays, we only had 11 healthy jumps,” Chynoweth said. “Jonas Peterek was unfortunately cut out of the Czech team from the junior world. Mark Kastelic and Hunter Campbell were injured by knee injuries. Cael Zimmerman missed the entire year after hip surgery. We just didn’t have many bodies.

“Suddenly everyone came back. We improved from 11 healthy on December 15 to 16 healthy in early January.

“It really gives balance to our lines. During the first 30 games of the year, we lost 89 man games to injury and another 10 to players in World Juniors or under-17 camps, so that’s a lot of hockey and you don’t have large rosters and you can’t just bring players from the minors upwards … We really didn’t have our own team from the start of the season. “

With most of their boys healthy again, the Hitmen managed to get nine points out of a possible 14 during a debilitating 10-day period after the Christmas holidays.

They are healthy and suddenly look like contenders.

So with the trade deadline lurking, Chynoweth looks at his selection and sees a group that can beat everyone when the play-offs begin – however, the Central Division is close by and they can also be turned off by anyone.

He knows he needs to find a defender, but he doesn’t close the door to make other deals to help them find that little boost that could be important for the play-off time.

“We love our hockey club, we’ve had just as many injuries and injuries are part of the game, but this group has been more or less together in the last couple of years,” Chynoweth said. “Our older players are 18, 19, 20, which is the most important age to win in major junior hockey. This group has grown together. “

