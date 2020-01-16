Hitmen defends Zamula for a long time with injury

Blue-lining Calgary Hitmen and prospect Philadelphia Flyers Egor Zamula promised to push his limits this season.

So much so that a nagging back injury early in the season eventually forced the 19-year-old from Chelyabinsk, Russia to stop the rest of the season due to an operation that takes four months to recover from three broken spinal discs.

The news was announced by the Calgary Hitmen just days after he returned with a silver medal performance while he was with Team Russia during the IIHF World Juniors 2020 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

“Of course I miss the fans. I will miss the team and I will always be grateful to the coaches for giving me the chance to develop myself as a player,” Zamula says. “I always believed in myself when I arrived here, but even I did not expect that I would break out like I did in Calgary. “

Hitmen head coach Steve Hamilton noted how important it is to lose such an important difference maker on the roster.

“You don’t replace such a piece,” says Hamilton. “Internally, the group will have to step up and share those minutes and share that responsibility. It is a blow, but it is part of the team to overcome those blows. “

Zamula is known as the life of the dressing room despite fighting a language barrier.

“You notice that when European players come by, they can be a bit quiet, but he is full of life and full of enthusiasm with a good sense of humor,” notes Hamilton.

Zamula – originally selected in the first round, 60th overall by the Regina Pats in the CHL Import Draft 2017 – represented the Russian national team for the second time after playing for the U18 national team in 2018.

“My dream was to play for Russia at the World Juniors to prove my worth and help the team,” Zamula said after being honored prior to a 3-1 Calgary Hitmen win over the Swift Current Broncos Sunday afternoon.

“It was the best week of my life.”

“We have been with my boys and those coaches for months during the preparations for the tournament and have experienced a lot. Training camp was difficult, the construction was long and tiring, but we were all happy with each other and it was special to be for each other in that week. “

Zamula adds: “All coaches were very experienced. Valuable advice was distributed between coach (Valeri) Bragin and (Igor) Larionov during the week. They have given us everything we need to win the gold medal, but we have failed. “

His Russian team failed Team Canada 4-3 during the gold medal match, but the tournament for the signed Philadelphia Flyers defender was a striking one.

“We will always remember each other, we still have all the text messages and keep in touch, we still have the desire to replay that final to return the favor and take revenge,” says Zamula.

Zamula not only scored two goals on 12 shots while adding three assists in seven games, but he also had the most ice age of a Russian skater in five of Russia’s seven games, including 25:49 against Sweden in the semi-final before he went to log 24:27 in the gold medal match against Canada.

“I felt comfortable with the national team. I received a lot of responsibility. I played well and Philadelphia let me know that they liked what they saw, so we continue from there, “says Zamula.

His name already attracted attention prior to his 2019-2020 WHL campaign outbreak with the Hitmen.

Before the holiday, Zamula earned 28 points (7G, 21A) in 28 games while participating in his second full season with Calgary.

The 6’3 ″, 176-pound defender went down to zero during the NHL Entry Draft 2018 despite being listed as 64th on the last North American skater ranking of Central Scouting.

He took full advantage of an invitation to participate in a camp with the Flyers.

An impressive show with Philadelphia during training camp and preseason – in September 2018 – earned him an entry contract.

“I need an operation that will put me offside for the next four months and live without hockey. The most important thing is to relocate myself for the Flyers. “

When asked what the next step in his career will be, Zamula follows: “The NHL or AHL.”

Now that Zamula turns 20 in March, the Flyers must decide where he will play professionally next season, where he wants to strengthen a role on North American ice cream as a prospect for the Philadelphia Flyer.