Hitmen captain Kastelic leaves mark as a single of franchise all-timers

This time, Mark Kastelic didn’t leave any luggage powering.

Throughout his five-season stint as a lamp-lighting standout for the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, Kastelic would normally request his billets to retailer his toques, mitts and other winter season-don when he headed residence for the scorching summers in Phoenix, Ariz.

Now graduated from the junior ranks, he’ll be using his heat-and-fuzzies elsewhere the moment sports activities are able to resume.

“It’s heading to be diverse, for certain. Ordinarily, you just know you are heading again to Calgary the future period,” Kastelic claimed. “This time, it was unique just packing up anything you personal rather than leaving some of your wintertime stuff guiding for the subsequent calendar year. It was strange packing everything up and transferring away for very good, but I’m thankful for my time there and I’m completely ready to move forward and wanting ahead to the next opportunity in pro.”

Kastelic, who signed an entry-level agreement final 7 days with the Ottawa Senators, was feted Thursday as the Hitmen Player of the Calendar year. The 21-12 months-aged sharpshooter claimed a overall of four team honours for 2019-20, a haul that also incorporated the 3-star range award and players’ selection nod.

While his overage marketing campaign arrived to a sudden halt when the remainder of this year — like the playoffs and Memorial Cup tournament — was cancelled thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kastelic is surely leaving his mark at the Saddledome.

He buried 126 profession targets in Hitmen silks, the third-greatest complete in franchise historical past. Only Brad Moran (204) and Pavel Brendl (172) picked a lot more corners on behalf of the area WHL squad.

Kastelic also climbed to seventh on the all-time club scoring charts with 235 details, trailing just Moran (450), Brendl (325), Matt Kinch (306), Brandon Kozun (270), Kris Beech (256) and Ryan White (237) on that list.

“Coming in when I was 15, my initial camp, I cannot genuinely say that I was anticipating all these accomplishments,” Kastelic stated through a mobile phone job interview from Phoenix. “Over the yrs, I was just building, getting far better and extra experienced for the duration of my time in Calgary. There are a good deal of people that I’m grateful to for assisting me achieve all individuals accomplishments, like all the teammates I’ve experienced in the course of the a long time and the coaches and the management. There were a large amount of people that aided me reached people milestones.

“All I can say is it’s quite unique and I’m humbled to be stated in those people history textbooks, I guess, with these achievements.”

When WHLers were being instructed to return property, the Hitmen reported to the Saddledome in compact groups — a few gamers at a time — to accumulate their gear.

As captain and a person of a hat-trick of graduating overagers, Kastelic also resolved the staff on a convention connect with soon after the time was officially cancelled.

“I said the points I desired to say in-individual to a large amount of the men right before I left, and I believe they all know what they meant to me,” Kastelic explained. “So there wasn’t that a great deal stated, but the greatest issue was just permitting anyone know how grateful I was for all the items that they have finished for me. For all the guys I have played with, I just enable them know it was a entertaining experience.”

Steve Hamilton, head coach of the Hitmen, was proud to be alongside for some it.

“I felt privileged to be capable to do the job with him — he’s just so driven and such a good quality chief and high-quality individual,” Hamilton claimed of Kastelic, who wore the ‘C’ for the earlier two seasons and gained the in-home Player of the Year nod in equally. “I believe the planet of him as a younger guy. I think the environment of him as a player. And if there’s a male who is going to will his way to exactly where he needs to go, it will be a man like Mark Kastelic. He has all the features and attributes that you’d like each and every just one of your players to have.”

Kastelic has under no circumstances been billed as a can’t-overlook kid, but the Senators — swayed by his 47-intention outburst in his closing time of draft eligibility — selected the appropriate-handed centre in the fifth spherical past summer.

Surrounded by his mom and sisters, and with his father and billet relatives from Calgary — the Kordikowskis — viewing by using FaceTime, he inked a 3-yr agreement with the club previous week.

“It even now feels rather surreal, even when it is all official,” Kastelic said. “I’m energized about the prospect with Ottawa following calendar year and I’m seeking ahead to just putting in the perform this summertime. We have an prolonged summertime, so I’m going to do my best to take benefit of the time I have at residence and absent from the rink, just working on my health and fitness and all the things like that. I’m seriously honoured to be a element of the Senators firm, and I’m just hunting ahead to a vivid long run with them.”

The subsequent cease for Kastelic will possible be Belleville, Ont., household of the Senators’ farm club.

Till then, he can keep his winter season-have on in storage.

REMEMBERING ‘WHITEY’

Just a working day prior to inking his initial specialist agreement final week, Mark Kastelic lost a single of his biggest fans.

The hockey globe is mourning the demise of Pat ‘Whitey’ Stapleton, a rock-sound defenceman who skated for Canada in the iconic 1972 Summit Collection and served as captain for one more showdown with the Soviets two several years later.

Stapleton was Kastelic’s maternal grandfather. He was 79.

“He was a great mentor to me,” Kastelic explained of Stapleton, who used eight seasons on the Chicago Blackhawks’ blue-line and totalled upwards of 1,000 online games in between the NHL and the rival Earth Hockey Association (WHA). “We experienced a great relationship my whole life escalating up, and he’s taught me so a lot about the game of hockey and becoming mentally tricky and positivity, as well. He’s one particular of the most good persons I think anyone in my relatives has recognized, and I can see as I examine things about him just how numerous life he touched. I imagine which is how he’ll be remembered — as a genuinely positive person and for anything he’s accomplished not only in the recreation of hockey but outdoors of it, as effectively.”

Kastelic is now seeking to stick to the skate strides of the two his grandfather and father. His father, Ed, logged 220 significant-league outings with the Washington Capitals and Hartford Whalers.

HITMEN Workforce AWARDS — 2019-20 Season

Participant of the Year: Mark Kastelic

Prime Defenceman: Jett Woo

Leading Scorer: Mark Kastelic/Riley Stotts

Rookie of the 12 months: Brayden Peters

Jr. Hitmen Players’ Preference Award: Mark Kastelic/Dakota Krebs

Hockey Calgary Coaches Award: Dakota Krebs

Booster Club Supporter Favourite: Carson Focht

3-Star Collection Award: Mark Kastelic

Humanitarian Award: Riley Fiddler-Schultz

Scholastic Participant: Adam Kydd

