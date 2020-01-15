Hitman Bailey plans to equip Waratah's defense with a standover tactic

Before appearing at Waratahs – he was a consultant – Bailey worked in Australia on the NSW Rugby League rail system and also trained with the South Sydney Reserve.

The 39-year-old has no intention of reinventing the wheel and will use the same Waratah defense structure developed by Tandy. However, he strives to promote more physicality when NSW players don’t have the ball.

New Waratahs coach Phil Bailey in Daceyville on Wednesday. Photo credit: Julius Dimataga

“We’re looking for more dominant duels, a more aggressive side of Waratahs, and trying to give the opposition the upper hand this year,” said Bailey. “These guys do a fantastic defense here, but we want to focus a little more on the technique of individual duel.

“We were very lucky because a lot of very good things were determined last year and also at the end of the pre-season.”

It may be mid-summer, but Super Rugby creeps up quickly. The Waratahs will play their first real friendly of the season against the Highlanders on Friday night at Leichhardt Oval.

Quality and dominant duels are what I’m looking for this Friday.

Phil Bailey

The Waratahs will name a team on Thursday, but no World Cup representatives or signings from Jack Maddocks and Ned Hanigan will be introduced.

It will take a while for Bailey to get a full grip on the team’s defense, but he wants to see one in a tough friendly game in Sydney’s inner west.

“Quality and dominant duels are what I’m looking for this Friday,” said Bailey. “First I familiarize myself with what they have already embedded, and then I add my little details.”

Cronulla, NSW and Kangaroos backrower Phil Bailey have a big job with the Waratahs. Photo credit: Phil Carrick

Bailey may be remembered for his punch-on with Shane Webcke in game two of the 2003 State of Origin series, but his 127-game NRL career seems to be a life back.

“For all boys. , , I’ve been gone a long time, “said Bailey.” You have no idea who I am. You were about 10. “

NSW finished tenth in Super Rugby last year, slipping to a disappointing 12th place overall to miss the final for the third time in four seasons under Daryl Gibson.

Penney arrived in Australia at the end of November and Friday will give the first impression as to whether the young Waratah hopefuls can take on their imaginative trans-Tasmanian rivals.

