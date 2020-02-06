Hit and Run in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – In an exclusive video only on ABC57, a truck wipes a parked truck from the side and then leaves the scene, and everything is captured in front of the camera.

The video shows a truck turning left from Olive Street and driving onto another truck before driving back and leaving the scene.

“I’m not sure if he wanted to avoid hitting another car or if he bent, but he slipped into my husband’s truck, which pushed mine up half a car length,” said Helen Riffle.

The Riffles didn’t even know what happened until something was wrong.

“He came home and about 5, 10 minutes after he got home, he looked out the window and saw that the vehicles were moving, so we went to check the surveillance cameras,” she said.

The vehicle that did it was nowhere to be seen.

“Yes, he just left,” she said.

And their cars?

“He has to replace the rear bumper because it’s basically on the back,” she said.

The crime was caught on two of their surveillance cameras. You have submitted a police report and are giving the video to the police on Thursday afternoon.

“Hoping that someone knows who did it or who did it, they’ll come up and say I’m sorry,” she said.

Jerry Amstutz, a driving instructor at Fricks Driving School, tells ABC57 that it’s just a reminder to everyone that the roads are smooth and they have to be careful.

“If it has snowed, just assume that you will come across bad areas. You have to drive differently,” said Amstutz.

Amstutz said that you have to do slow, gentle actions, i.e. start slower, stop early and drive slowly in corners so that you don’t slip.

If you slip, he says ABS helps skid, but older cars don’t have this system. In this case, just tap on your breaks when sliding and it will help.

He said it was common to see people who are not careful on snowy streets

“Slow, gentle actions, you have to do that, otherwise you can get into trouble,” he said.

“Slower! You know it’s icy, it’s winter. Slow down and take your time,” said Riffle. “It could be a kid out there playing in the snow, you never know.”

Riffle said she was happy to have surveillance cameras so the police could find the person in charge better.