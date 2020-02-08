Historically, NBA Refs make bad calls, cost Blazer to play, and apologize later

Portland Trail Blazer’s coach Terry Stotts was not pleased after the defeat. Credit: ESPN

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

The NBA referees are back in the hot seat after a terrible non-call in a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Point guard Damian Lillard drove two points behind the blazer to the basket and stuck the ball out of the glass to get a layup when he was hit by a jazz defender.

The Rudy Gobert jazz center then threw the ball aside and the officials let go of everything. No foul, no goalkeeper and no draw for the blazers.

It was immediately obvious that Lillard and the blazers were very upset when they started yelling at the officials, and it continued after the game. Because it was a street game, Blazer fans flooded social media with their disappointments.

NBA misses goalkeeper call

This was not one of those pieces where it was controversial or something that could have gone either way. It was a goalkeeper and just wasn’t called.

NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski, who usually takes up news and rumors, stepped out of this role to express his contempt for what had just happened. This post is shared below:

It’s hard to miss a call that was worse than that of a Gobert goalkeeper on a Lillard drive and in the final seconds of a brutal loss. Back to back up in Utah, the bank is exhausted – just one hell of an end. Orlando on Thursday, Portland tonight. Sloppy run of the NBA officiated.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020

The goalkeeper layup

Below is a video of the squad that Gobert found guilty of:

NBA Refs Suck !!!! @NBAOfficial can’t wait to hear this excuse. #Blazers @Dame_Lillard robbed pic.twitter.com/BzNdmBlxo1

– IB 🔌 24 (@incarceratedbob), February 8, 2020

After the game, the referees said that being a goalkeeper call was “not nearly”. It really upset the blazer players, coaches and announcers. Another referee said the goalkeeper was “not as obvious as you thought”. These quotes came from Blazer’s security guard CJ McCollum, who spoke to NBC Sports Northwest after the game.

But wait … there’s more

You’d think this would be the end in terms of the ref response, but it wasn’t. When the blazer pool reporter went to the referees and spoke to the referees after leaving the floor, the situation became even more dramatic.

The question and answer in the following Twitter post comes from this reporter:

NBA referee Josh Tiven comments on the obviously missed goalkeeper call to a pool reporter after the Trail Blazers jazz game: pic.twitter.com/K6MbcLQcoB

– Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 8, 2020

So the referees changed their story again after seeing the play. The official position of the NBA referees is that they “missed” the game and “should have been called a goal violation”.

This is a small consolation for the blazers as the team lost a game that would have been really helpful in the Western Conference rating.

It is also likely not the end of the situation as the blazers question this game and several players may be fined if they speak badly of the referees after the game.

Damian Lillard and Blazer’s trainer Terry Stotts shared their thoughts in the video below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtBXI6FFIcw (/ embed)

More NBA news

There has been a lot of player movement in the NBA this week. This included a huge four-team trade that sent Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks. The Los Angeles Clippers also made a trade to keep a player away from the Los Angeles Lakers on the NBA trade date.