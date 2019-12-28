Historical structure to get a new modern life in the city of northern Utah

Loading...

HYRUM, Cache County – A bank in northern Utah is dismantling and rebuilding a historic grain elevator in a small town for its new "Scandinavian-modern" building in Hyrum.

The tall wooden structure, now age-resistant, was first built in 1918 by Holley-Globe and Milling Company, the Herald Journal reported in Logan.

It has been a fixed element in the small town for a century, but it will soon have a new life: in front and downtown in the new location of Cache Valley Bank. The workers began to lift sections of the structure with a crane in mid-December.

The bank wanted a building that was creative and embodied the city. Board member Peter Daines said his grandfather, a high school teacher and a native of Hyrum, reported his decision to incorporate the rustic appeal of historic wood into the agricultural storage structure.

The CEO of the Bank, George Daines, recalled seeing the great tower when he visited his grandparents as a child, although it was not yet operational.

"I don't think my grandfather knew this, but my brother and I got into it once," said George. "We don't reach the top."

However, visitors to the new bank building can reach the top through a spiral staircase. It will also have a new glass observation platform.

"We are making a kind of Scandinavian-modern look," said architect Christian Wilson.

The movement is bittersweet for some. Neighbor Chris Weber said he wished he could have become a duplex and fulfilled the vision of former owner Ray Miller, who renewed it and lived for a while.

In his new home, the 68-foot tower will also have a new high-tech purpose: its dome will provide a line of sight to transfer data to the bank's offices in Logan.

"We are excited to have him in his place," said Peter Daines, "safely in his new location."