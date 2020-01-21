Residents inspect the burned out Riverside Club in North Casper on the day it was destroyed by fire on June 17, 1964. (Chuck Morrison Collection, Casper College Western History Center)

CASPER, Wyo. – The adoption of a new Casper plan to preserve history was postponed more than two months after the city council decided to vote in November.

Their decision to hold the vote came after a citizen expressed concern that the document neglected aspects of Casper history and called the document “racist”.

The plan has now been officially adopted as a guide to community conservation efforts. The Council approved the adoption of the plan at its meeting on Tuesday 21 January.

The plan was compiled by the Casper Historic Preservation Commission using a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office of $ 7,500, according to the city.

City council member Ray Pacheco and City Manager Carter Napier said during a working session last week that they had met with RC Johnson, the citizen who voiced concerns about the document in November. She had said that the document could not identify some of the buildings and locations that are relevant to Casper’s historic black community.

“It was good to have this dialogue,” said Pacheco. “She had legitimate concerns.”

He added that he believed that the dialogue with Johnson “dispelled her fears” and made her feel that she was heard and understood. “

“This plan was in no way intentional to do what she was concerned about,” he added.

One purpose of the plan is to identify historical buildings in Casper.

During the working session, Napier said that one of the purposes of the plan was to get more public contributions to “collect some of the facilities and buildings and relics that our citizen spoke to in her talks with the Council”.

“I would suggest that if we put this on the table … re-denial would do much more to stifle the identification of the other historical assets that we have in the community,” he said. “I think we can go forward to pass.”

He said the plan was never intended to be a complete list of all of Casper’s historic sites.

“I think the plan encourages us to add more points to this map,” said Napier, referring to the following:

Another purpose of the plan is to educate people about Casper’s conservation efforts.

“It is used by the city and its protection partners to guide and monitor conservation efforts in the community,” the plan says. “Businesses, owners, and members of the general public can also use the HPP to learn about the program and the status of conservation efforts.”

“Preservation is part of many community interests, including housing, sustainability, transportation, viability, and economic development. For this reason, the HPP views historical preservation as an integral part of community development. The aim is to strike a balance between the general objectives of the community and its core task of preserving cultural resources. “

Napier also pointed out during the working session that the plan includes the mention of Casper’s African American history. One measure that the plan recommends is the elaboration of a survey plan.

The plan provides that the survey:

Identify planning needs, citizens’ interests, available funding and the type of historical resources

Identify sources for future research, historical issues, expected property types, and geographic areas that appear to contain a high concentration of historical resources

Develop a plan to efficiently document these areas based on the Commission’s priorities

The plan lists topics on which such a survey could focus:

Depression-era new deal projects (e.g. WPA and CCC resources)

Cultural influences of immigrants and minorities (e.g. Scandinavian builders, African-American history)

Location-specific historical events that may warrant placemarks (e.g. historical path, important building that no longer exists)

Standard oil additive (270+ acres SW downtown)

Modern architecture of the middle of the century and the works of locally known architects / builders (e.g. Leon Goodrich, William Dubois)

North Casper

the mixed industrial residential area east of the city center near the train tracks

Casper Mountain Hogodon ski area / Eadsville

Valley Hills mid-century residential area

Casper College

Institutional buildings across the city (i.e. schools, churches, government buildings)

Updates to previous NRHP entries (e.g. Wolcott Historic District, Garbutt & Widener MPDF)

