Historian in the cinema is a hashtag for scientific snark

What do steel magnoliums, the godfather and the jaws have in common? All three films tell something about the time they were filmed, and all three were Historians at the Movies. Every Sunday historians and film fans watch the same film and tweet their reactions – and research – with the hashtag #HATM. The result is a mix of snark and science.

“All of this is a total accident,” Jason Herbert told Digital Trends. He is the graduate student in American history at the University of Minnesota who initiated the trend. Of course it all started with National Treasure, a film with Nicolas Cage as a historian of the treasure hunt. That was in July 2018. A year later, when they saw the second time, Yale history professor Dr. Joanne Freeman and two of the film’s screenwriters, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley. Dr. Monmouth University’s Walter Greason co-hosted the week HATM saw Malcom X.

Twitter watch parties are nothing new. Pretty Little Liars regularly had some of the most tweeted episodes during his run. What makes HATM so unique is that if you follow its hashtag, you’re more likely to see tweets from a historian studying Antarctica, a medieval researcher, and a food expert than your average bachelor episode. (No disrespect to the thriving #Bachelor Twitter community.)

Herbert selects the films that the group will see with contributions from the crowd. Since he always selects something on Netflix, the participants usually come from the USA, but also from Canada, Ecuador and Australia. “The variety of films is super, super important for me so that everyone has the feeling of being involved,” said Herbert. It would be easy to become a war movie project of the week. To avoid this, he tries to find films with female, LGBTQ and non-white leads to round off the 300’s, Lincoln’s and Rocky’s. Heathers, Mulan and Now and Then all made the list.

When is history?

Recently, writer Tim Urban noticed that The Wonder Years, which debuted in 1988, didn’t start until 20 years earlier, in 1968. Still, it felt like a historic show. “We tend to look at history as men in armor or something like that,” Herbert said. “And that’s just not necessarily the case. And it really became clear when we did trading places in our fourth week.”

In the 1983 comedy, Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy play a rich realtor and a homeless man. Thanks to a sophisticated bet, the two changes live. Herbert said it was also a snapshot of the time it was created. “And suddenly we’re looking at trading venues, and that’s a major source,” he said. “Is it an indictment against the capitalist system in the early 80s, or is it an endorsement because these people end up getting rich?”

Another film on his wish list is the 90s strip singles. “Just because it’s new doesn’t mean it’s historically less important,” he said. “Indeed, maybe even more, because we are more directly affected in our lives, I think, of the people who wore Doc Martens and Flannel and had long hair and heard Pearl Jam in Seattle, we were worried people, who wanted to guillotine in France a few hundred years ago. “

Always trained

Since it started as a lark and the main goal is to have fun and connect people, Herbert is not too concerned about keeping an archive of everything that is tweeted on HATM nights. Some teachers give points of interest to students who watch and use some of the articles historians refer to for class discussions.

Herbert said he thinks the attitudes have changed since he was in school and his teacher turned on a TV on an AV car. “Movies are not an easy day to learn,” he said. “It is a really effective teaching tool to understand the past or to understand how we understand the past or how we understand ourselves.” This can be particularly the case with films such as Mudbound or Spotlight. Viewing heavy films in HATM format can add context and sources for further research. Dr. Eric Gonzaba, assistant professor of American studies at California State University in Fullerton, tweeted: “Anita Bryant’s anti-gay campaigns from 1977-1978 got the gay rights movement across the country going more than the Stonewall riots before almost one Decade here, ordinary t-shirts mock Bryant’s homophobia, and you can discover more of them at WearingGayHistory.com, ”for example, during the HATM tour of milk.

Herbert had planned something special before his two-year anniversary: ​​”We will roast the Patriot in July.”

