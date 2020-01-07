Hisense's 2020 TV set-up: hands-free voice and a $ 6K laser TV

Loading...

Hisense was very busy in the months prior to CES 2020. The company arrives in Las Vegas with eight new TV models. With the exception of the R8F ULED Roku TV, which was actually released at the end of 2019, the line-up is essentially a complete update of the Hisense models.

Android TV is Hisense’s smart TV platform for its flagship models, while Roku TV remains an option on some of its more affordable TVs. New for 2020 is the integration of integrated microphones in some models – something we see a lot at CES 2020. It gives these Hisense TVs hands-free voice command recognition via the built-in Google Assistant of Android TV. Another important change: Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are now supported by a larger number of models, providing a much better HDR experience when you have access to Dolby Vision and Atmos content.

If you are not yet familiar with the excellent ULED technology from Hisense, it is essentially a combination of 20 different patented processes around color gamut, local dimming, resolution and smoothing that come together for a better overall image than standard LED LCD.

Here is the full line-up:

L5 series

The L10 short-throw laser TV from Hisense produced a 100-inch image, but also cost as much as $ 9,999. So the L5 series, which claims very similar specifications, including a special screen that rejects ambient light, is a welcome addition to $ 6,000. Hisense claims it can reproduce more than 95% of the DCI-P3 color space, which should mean excellent HDR performance. There is not yet a word about how bright the L5 becomes, but if it can match the 3000 ANSI lumens of the L10, it should be sufficiently bright enough, even if it uses only one blue laser.

The built-in 15-watt stereo speakers probably don’t even replace a budget soundbar, but they’re probably as good or better than the sound on an average TV. It is a pity that there is no Dolby Vision or Atmos (although HDR10 and HLG are supported), but for this price those functions simply cannot be found on a laser TV.

H9G Quantum series

April 2020, $ 700 (55-inch) and $ 1,000 (65-inch)

This is the premium Quantum Dot ULED TV from Hisense. With 1,000 nits of peak brightness and up to 180 full-array local dim zones in the 65-inch model, black levels and contrast should both be great. This series will feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for 2020, plus built-in bezel microphones and far-field voice control. This voice control works with Google Assistant, so you can search for movies or TV shows to watch them or have one of the thousands of smart home tasks that Google Assistant makes possible.

Smart, in screenless mode you can treat the H9G as a smart speaker even when it is turned off. If you want to see an answer to a question or assignment, the assistant knows how to turn on the TV.

H8G Quantum series

March 2020, $ 400 (50-inch), $ 500 (55-inch), $ 700 (65-inch) and $ 1,400 (75-inch)

More affordable than the H9G, the H8G Quantum series will receive a major improvement in 2020 with the addition of quantum dot technology. With Hisense’s ULED technology, it offers 700 nits of peak brightness and up to 90 full-array local dim zones.

These new specifications make the Dolby Vision performance of the TV even better. Dolby Atmos also joins the ride, which completes the home cinema experience. It has Android TV with a voice remote control that works with the built-in Google Assistant. As with all Android TVs, Chromecast is built in for easy sharing of smartphones and tablets and screen sharing. The TV is also compatible with smart speakers with Alexa.

H65G series

Q2 2020, $ 270 (43-inch), $ 300 (50-inch), $ 330 (55-inch), $ 480 (65-inch), $ 900 (75-inch) and $ 1500 (85-inch)

This series is an impressively affordable way to get a 4K TV with Dolby Vision capabilities that also has Android TV. It will be difficult for any manufacturer to find an 85-inch TV for this price. These models have a voice remote control, as well as a special game mode that disables all processing for ultra-fast response times. A new, borderless design completes the picture. DTS Virtual: X, Motion Rate Technology and Bluetooth audio are also on board.

XD9G series

Availability and prices are still being announced

We are still waiting for Hisense to finally appear on this exciting TV that debuted at last year’s CES – maybe 2020 will be the year in which we finally get some prizes and detailed specifications. For now, here’s a reminder of how cool this TV is.

R8F series

Now available, $ 500 (55-inch) and $ 700 (65-inch)

The first Roku TVs that received the 4K ULED treatment, the R8F, were made available for pre-order in the final quarter of 2019 and are now available.

R6E3 series

2020, $ 228 (43-inch), $ 248 (50-inch), $ 298 (58-inch), $ 428 (65-inch) and $ 798 (75-inch)

These Roku TVs are about as affordable as 4K gets. They have DTS Studio Sound and can be operated via devices that are suitable for Alexa or Google Assistant.

H4G series

2020, $ 115 (32-inch), $ 178 (40-inch) and $ 196 (43-inch)

The perfect TV for a dormitory or guest room. Although they only have a 2K resolution, these TVs still have Roku TV for a super-simple streaming experience with the option to connect to cable, satellite or OTA-HD antennas. They can be operated via devices that are suitable for Alexa or Google Assistant.

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

