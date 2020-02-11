“His victim will not be forgotten” – Special Forces soldiers killed in Afghanistan remember selfless warriors

EGLIN AFB – The two soldiers of the 7th Army Special Forces Group (Airborne), who died on Saturday in Afghanistan, are remembered by the group’s commander as selfless warriors.

Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez and Sgt.Antonio R. Rodriguez of 1st Class died of wounds sustained during combat operations in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, according to a U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) press release.

Both men were 28 years old and both were posthumously promoted to first class sergeant, the press release said. Both were posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal.

“Sgt. 1st Class Gutierrez was a warrior who stands for selfless service and commitment to the mission, both values ​​that we embody here in the 7th Special Forces Group,” said Col. John W. Sannes, the group’s commanding officer at Eglin Air Force Base at Camp Simons near Crestview.

“Our priority now is to take care of his family and teammates,” added Sannes. “We will offer the best possible care in these difficult times.”

Sannes addressed Rodriguez’s death and said that he was “selfless and served honorably; he was certainly one of the best in our unit.”

Sannes continued: “In the Red Empire (an informal name for the 7th group) we take care of ourselves and Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez’s family will be part of us forever. We will help them in every way we can help them through these difficult times. “

Gutierrez was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina in 1991 and joined the army in 2009 as an infantryman. He was stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina while being assigned to the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment

Eight years ago, Gutierrez participated in the Special Forces Assessment and Selection at Fort Bragg and was selected for the Special Forces Qualification Course. He graduated from Special Forces as a communications sergeant in 2015 and was assigned to the 3rd Battalion of the 7th group.

Gutierrez was deployed once to Iraq while he was assigned to the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment and once to Afghanistan while assigned to the 7th group.

In addition to the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, Gutierrez was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. Gutierrez also earned the Expert Infantry and Parachutist badges.

Rodriguez, born in 1991 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, graduated from Mayfield High School in 2009 and joined the army in the same year. After completing the basic airborne course and the Ranger evaluation and selection program, he was assigned to the 3rd Ranger Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment.

Rodriguez has served eight times with the 75th Ranger Regiment and twice with the 3rd Battalion of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, which is part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

In addition to the bronze star and purple heart, Rodriguez was awarded the Joint Award Medal, the Army Award Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the NATO Medal. He also received the Ranger tab and combat infantry and parachutist badges.

A GoFundMe site was set up by a military colleague in Crestview to support Gutierrez’s wife and family. The efforts made online at https://bit.ly/38hltfL reached their $ 50,000 goal late Monday afternoon.

A GoFundMe page was also set up online for Rodriguez at https://bit.ly/2SEClGW. By late Monday afternoon, the campaign had exceeded its $ 25,000 target.

The campaign organizer, identified as Cody Hunn, used the campaign page to remember Rodriguez’s days at the Army Rangers and said his work there was “vital to training new recruits and maintaining their teams’ readiness.”

According to the GoFundMe website, Rodriguez was “the guy in the teams who always put his men in front of themselves.”

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed condolences for the death of Rodriguez in New Mexico on Sunday.

“My prayers are with the family and friends of New Mexico’s own SFC Antonio Rey Rodriguez,” she said on Twitter. “He served his country proudly and selflessly – his victim will not be forgotten. My thoughts are with his loved ones and with each of the members of the National Service.”

US MP Xochitl Torres Small, D-New Mexico also expressed his condolences and wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “SFC Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, gave his life to admit the country to whom he proudly served. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of SFC Rodriguez. “

Mayor Ron Nirenberg also used Twitter in San Antonio on Sunday to offer his condolences to Gutierrez’s family.

“San Antonio’s hearts and prayers are with Sergeant Javier J. Gutierrez’s first-class family,” Nirenberg wrote. “I know that we will be there to lift the Gutierrez family in these difficult moments.

“Our city has lost a hero,” continued Nirenberg’s statement. “May Sgt. 1st Class Gutierrez rest in peace.”

