His father died in a Venezuelan hospital. What he saw in the morgue still haunts him

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphical descriptions of the conditions in a morgue.

In the bowels of a Venezuelan hospital, I took my hardest walk so far.

It was just after sunrise on October 17th. My 81-year-old father’s body lay on a gurney, covered with thick orange sheets. He had just died of a heart attack in his fifth-floor hospital room. He had been lying next to my stepmother, his companion, in bed for the past 20 years. It was four days after the doctors performed a major emergency surgery to repair his colon.

Taking care of my father during his stay in hospital was acceptable despite the deterioration in health care during the current economic crisis. (The staff was quite good, but we had to bring our own water and medication, and flies kept flying around the room.)

It was a different story after his death. I saw firsthand how drastically the quality of medical facilities in my country has decreased.

If someone dies in a hospital in Venezuela, the body is brought to the mortuary until the family can sign papers to confiscate the body and bring it to the funeral.

After my father died in the early 20s, a nurse pulled the gurney down a long corridor outside the Maracaibo University Hospital. I followed him because I wanted to stay with my father’s body until he reached the morgue. Then I went to an office to sign the necessary documents. I was heartbroken and torn to pieces uncontrollably.

Memories of my father went through my head like a high-speed train: I could see him throw and catch a baseball with me as a child and years later hold my two-year-old baby in his arms.

And then, when we were about 50 feet from the main entrance to the morgue, a foul smell of putrefaction hit me in the face. It was the kind of stink that messed up your stomach and seemed to get under your skin.

The stench absorbed all these memories in no time.

The young sister froze at the edge of the door. He leaned to the floor and I thought he might have knee pain. Then I noticed that he was overwhelmed by a wave of nausea.

Then I, the deceased’s son, had to encourage a health professional to go to the morgue despite the bad smell.

We walked down a narrow hallway that led to the morgue, which consists of five separate rooms. Each step brought me closer to the source of the stink, which I soon found to be in one of these rooms. This particular room was filled with about a dozen rotting bodies on beds, some of which were stacked on top of each other.

The nurse with the stretcher went to another, smaller room where my father’s body would stay until I signed the papers. Then the nurse went. I was standing in front of a small desk, but there was still no employee. The door to the large room with the rotting bodies was open. I went in and took a quick tour with a paper handkerchief that covered my mouth and nose. The scene was creepy like from a horror movie. Two large ceiling lamps shone on two bodies. I could see their bones. The little meat that was left was black and rotten.

It was even more terrible to see pieces of meat crumbling from their bodies on two thin mats on the floor, surrounded by dozens of dead worms.

A hospital employee later told me that cats and dogs could sneak into the morgue and feed on the bodies.

The room was unbearably hot. I found that the air cooling system that was supposed to keep the morgue at temperatures that would keep the bodies from breaking down was broken.

In order to document what I saw, I quickly took four photos with my cell phone. I was concerned about what would happen if someone saw me – reporters and news agencies have to ask for permission to take pictures or news in Venezuela’s public hospitals.

Five minutes passed before the employee on duty showed up. He moved my father’s body to another room, next to the bodies of four recently deceased people. I signed the papers and left. An hour later, I returned from a funeral home with two workers to collect the body.

After a long shower at home, I went to my family and we buried my father.

But the morgue scene stayed with me. I could always conjure up the smell or see the terrible pictures in my head. It tormented me almost every day.

A week after my father’s death, I started making calls to learn more about the morgue situation.

While many bodies of the deceased are quickly claimed by relatives, some bodies are abandoned. Fourteen bodies had remained in the hospital morgue since August because relatives did not use them, according to a hospital worker who is familiar with forensic procedures at the health center. This worker asked for anonymity because he feared he would be released for criticizing the hospital. Most of these 14 bodies were homeless, the elderly, or unrelated patients, the source said.

The two freezer units used for preservation have not worked for months, and the air conditioning is broken too, the source continued. The temperature in the morgues is close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the source said.

This situation has existed for some time. In October 2018, the BBC’s Spanish news site reported the same Venezuelan mortuary I had visited: “Lots of lifeless bodies lay on dirty metal tables. They should only be there for a few hours and always cold, but most spend days, even months. “Photos documented the scene – which was identical to what I saw a full year later.

In a telephone interview, Dora Colmenares, secretary of the organization of the College of Physicians in the state of Zulia, told me about the animals that infest the morgue: snakes, cockroaches, worms, mosquitoes, cats and dogs.

“We are like a zoo. The environment is completely polluted,” she said.

Hospital staff try to drive the animals away, but there are too many to cope with, and they often come in at night.

An NPR request to interview Mervin Urbina, director of the Universitario Hospital, to discuss the situation in the morgue was declined. No reason was given.

The morgue tragedy is just a manifestation of Venezuela’s health problems, Colmenares says. The university hospital where my father was treated, she said, cannot take X-rays because the devices are broken and do not have the right supplies for laboratory tests.

The Office of the United States High Commissioner for Human Rights said last July that Venezuela’s health was “bad because hospitals lack staff, supplies, medicines, and electricity to keep vital machines running.”

She believes that the landscape of lazy and forgotten bodies is a reflection of how bad the whole system is.

“In Venezuela, the human rights of the deceased are even violated,” says Colmenares, who is also a university professor and specialist in general surgery.

Provea, a Venezuelan NGO that promotes and defends human rights, announced in July that the number of complaints about the deterioration in hospital infrastructure and morgues increased from 400 in 2017 to 840 in 2018.

Few hospital workers want to be in or near the large mortuary where I was standing the day my father died, Colmenares says. The hospital did not provide gloves or other personal protective equipment to the workers at the morgue, I was also told.

This is definitely a problem, says Melissa Connor, who teaches forensic anthropology at Colorado Mesa University, is the director of the Forensic Investigation Research Station, and is studying the decomposition of human remains. She says that hospital staff who do not have protective equipment could endanger themselves and others. Most diseases do not linger on the body of the deceased (although some, including hepatitis B, do), but the bigger problem is bacteria.

“If you have cuts on your hands, you are likely to put bacteria in those cuts,” she says, explaining that it is particularly dangerous if workers come into contact with patients with weakened immune systems.

Ivan Lopez, a nurse who works in the hospital, told me that it was customary to see medical students, doctors, nurses, maintenance personnel, or relatives of dead patients down the corridor where I took my hardest walk – just to return, when the smell hits them.

Many of them turn around as soon as the smell hits them, Lopez says. His memory reminded me of the pale young nurse who had pulled my father’s stretcher.

“We are all afraid for our health,” says Lopez.

Maybe it should be everyone in Venezuela.

And I’m afraid I will never be able to think of my father and his wonderful life without being haunted by this long walk to the morgue.

Gustavo Ocando Alex is a freelance writer in Venezuela who has worked for BBC World News and the Miami Herald. Copyright 2020 NPR. More information is available at https://www.npr.org.