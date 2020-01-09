Loading...

Buried under about 3 meters of snow after an avalanche this week in a ski resort in Idaho, Bill Fuzak made peace with his predicament and prepared for death.

“I had already banished myself to the inevitable because I knew the sky would not last long,” wrote Fuzak, 62, on a public Facebook page for skiers. “I was really surprised how calm I felt, but I knew I could do nothing but wait and pray.”

His prayers were answered and Fuzak was one of four survivors freed from Tuesday’s avalanche at Silver Mountain Resort near Kellogg, Idaho. Two other skiers were killed and one is still missing. The resort remained closed on Thursdays when seekers with dogs and long probes prepared to try and find the missing skier, probably buried in the snow.

Fuzak, a skier who lives in nearby Spokane, Washington, area, could easily have been killed. He was buried in the snow for about 50 minutes, much longer than most avalanche survivors.

Unable to move anything but his right hand, he wiped snow from his face and mouth. At one point he fainted.

“The first thing I remember when I regained consciousness was a group of rescuers who cheered that a survivor had been found, I,” Fuzak wrote in what he called a “personal summary” on Facebook about the ordeal.

Fuzak wrote that he belonged to a group of skiers and snowboarders he knew and descended to Wardner Peak at about 11 o’clock in the morning on a difficult 16-to-1 descent.

“The snow began to break above and below us and the slide began to spread and accelerate,” he wrote.

Fuzak then fell and said he “started swimming to try and stay on top of the slide.”

The slide finally stopped. Completely buried, Fuzak managed to hit a hole through the snow through which air could flow in.

“Within seconds, another, more powerful slide hit and buried my breathing hole under what felt like feet of snow,” Fuzak wrote. “At this point I tried to calm my breathing and save air.”

He fainted and woke up with shouts from the rescuers and a member of the ski patrol holding his hand.

“My hands and feet were extremely cold, but I wasn’t injured, I was breathing and moving well,” Fuzak wrote. “I was more than ready to come out of my case, afraid that a third slide would bury me again.”

The avalanche came after the ski area in the Idaho Panhandle, received heavy snow, and the resort crews used the morning of the slide explosives to reduce avalanche threats at Wardner Peak, where all descents are considered difficult.

Fuzak and three other unidentified skiers were rescued, but two skiers died. The resort did not realize that another skier was missing until one day after the avalanche, when it received a phone call on Wednesday from a concerned family member who could not get in touch with that person.

That prompted about 80 seekers with at least two dogs to resume the search on Wednesday that was scheduled for Thursday.

In the winter of 2018-19, 25 people died in avalanches in the United States, reported the newspaper The Spokesman-Review. People buried in the snow for more than 30 minutes have a lower chance of survival than those who were saved faster, the newspaper said.

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center will investigate the cause of the avalanche, the resort said.

Nicholas K. Geranios, The Associated Press