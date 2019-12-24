Hiroshi Tanahashi says he will pursue AEW titles if he hits Jericho

Loading...

Hiroshi Tanahashi has a match scheduled in Wrestle Kingdom 14 against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, but the Canadian wrestler's current titleholder status has not been mentioned in the New Japan Pro Wrestling programming.

There is no Tanahashi vs Jericho championship advertised as a legend against legend match, and Jericho is trying to end the ace's career. But even though NJPW and All Elite Wrestling didn't recognize each other on their TV shows (apart from the fact that Kenny Omega used the New Japan lion logo in his Undertale Tribute opening video to Dynamite as a villain), Tanahashi teased in an interview with Tokyo Sports that he could try to become the champion of the American company.

Tanahashi called AEW the "Forbidden Door" (as interpreted by Google Translate) and said his strike on Jericho would open that door by giving him the right to contest Jericho's title. He also called Jericho because he had gotten lazy with his thematic NJPW nicknames, pointing out that he could have easily done "Ace vs. Joker" instead of sticking to the moniker "Painmaker" he adopted had when he challenged Okada earlier this year.

Jericho has yet to respond to Tanahashi's statement and it is very likely that this is just the ace hype for the match. Raising his international profile is part of his character's motivation to beat Jericho, and the desire to fight for the AEW title goes with it.

