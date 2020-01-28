HIQA received over 700 complaints about geriatric care in nursing homes last year

The Health Watchdog received more than 700 complaints about elderly care in nursing homes last year.

This includes allegations of financial, verbal and physical abuse, as well as residents fleeing centers.

These documents have been published by the Health Information and Quality Authority in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act.

A complaint alleges that the staff physically disliked the residents when they tried to change their clothes and insulted them.

It is also claimed that a resident was left behind for three days before he was diagnosed with a broken bone.

A serious assault was also reported, along with verbal abuse by a nursing director.

There are also claims that residents with dementia are fleeing their nursing homes.

There are several allegations of staff shortages that result in patients falling seriously and being injured.

With several complaints, poor hygiene is noticed, which smells of urine and dirty bed linen.

Mervyn Taylor, managing director of Sage Advocacy, says that many nursing homes have problems with incontinent residents.

He said: “The age profile of people in nursing homes has obviously increased in recent years.

“You are dealing with very vulnerable and in many cases very frail people, so it is not surprising that the problem of incontinence occurs.

“The problem is how to deal with it, and staff shortages are often reported.”

According to HIQA, these complaints are unfounded, but all are examined by an inspector.

The HSE takes all concerns related to abuse very seriously and is investigating these allegations.

Reporting by Eoghan Murphy

Main picture: File photo. Photo credit: Paul Zinken / DPA / PA Images