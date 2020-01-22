Hillary Clinton says she will support the Democratic candidate - even if it is Bernie Sanders

By Dan Merica, CNN

(CNN) – Hillary Clinton said Tuesday evening that she will support the Democratic Party candidate, hours after an interview in which the Democratic Party candidate declined in 2016 to say if she would support Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders if he wins the party’s nomination in 2020.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” Clinton tweeted. “But seriously, the top priority for our country and our world is to retire Trump, and as always, I’ll do everything I can to support our candidate.”

The commentary clarifies an earlier Clinton statement that upset many democratic activists – and further highlights the clash between Clinton and Sanders years after their controversial primary democratic struggle in 2016.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with the former Secretary of State asking if she would like to abuse Sanders in an upcoming documentary. In part it was said, “nobody likes him.” In the interview, she would not undertake to support him as her party’s nominee.

THR asked Clinton: “If he gets the nomination, will you support him and promote him?”

“I’m not going to go there yet,” replied Clinton. “We are still in a very busy high season.”

Clinton’s comments in the documentary directly target Sanders’ main campaign attractiveness – that he is a political outsider striving for revolutionary change.

“He was in Congress for years. He had a senator who supported him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything,” says Clinton, according to a THR documentary. “He was a career politician. It’s all nonsense and I feel so bad that people were drawn in.”

No love is lost between Clinton and Sanders.

The Vermont senator launched a vigorous campaign against Clinton in 2016, and the former first lady and her top supporters believe that Sander’s campaign – and the fact that he didn’t kick off and support her until the summer of 2016 – hurt her candidacy and helped Republican President Donald Trump.

Clinton told Howard Stern in 2019 that she was “disappointed” with Sanders’ actions in 2016. She hoped “he won’t do it again whoever gets the nomination”.

“He could have supported me earlier,” said Clinton at the time. “He hurt me. There’s no doubt he hurt me.”

Sanders and his top advisors fought back, arguing that Sanders led a number of events for Clinton during the 2016 campaign when he dropped out.

“I’m sorry to see Hillary Clinton running again in 2016,” Sanders said in an interview with Iowa Press in December, adding that Clinton sent him a letter saying, “Thank you Bernie for working so hard have to make me president. ” President of the United States. ‘”

Some of the statements made by Clinton on Tuesday did not suit some democratic activists.

“This is inexcusable,” tweeted Tommy Vietor, former top aide to President Barack Obama. “If Bernie wins the nomination, we all have to cut our asses to help him win. If someone else is the nominee, we’ll all do the same for her. Don’t do this crap just before Iowa, especially after one Complaint.” Bernie’s lack of support in 2016. “

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill tried to address the growing disagreements over their comments.

“She said ‘still.’ She has made it clear on several occasions that she doesn’t commit to a candidate as the leading actor, and more than anyone else in the world, she has consistently shown that she puts Democrats and our democracy above everything else, “Merrill tweeted.

Sanders dodged Tuesday’s comments and issued a statement that focused instead on impeaching Trump.

“Together we will defeat the most dangerous president in American history,” he said.

