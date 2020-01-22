Hillary Clinton says she will support Democratic candidate - even if it's Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday night that she would support the possible Democratic Party presidential candidate, hours after a published interview in which the 2016 Democratic candidate refused to say whether she would approve Vermont senator Bernie Sanders if he won the party’s nomination in 2020. “I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” Clinton tweeted. “But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and the world is to withdraw Trump, and, as I have always done, I will do everything I can to support our candidate.” Commentary clarifies an earlier Clinton statement that shook many Democratic agents – and highlighted discord between Clinton and Sanders years after their controversial 2016 Democratic primary fight. Earlier on Tuesday, the Hollywood Reporter published an interview with the former secretary of state, in which she was asked about Sanders’ harshness in an upcoming documentary, saying in part: “No one likes him.” She would not engage in the interview to support him because the candidate for his party. THR asked Clinton: “If he gets the nomination, will you approve and campaign for him?” “I’m not going there yet,” said Clinton. “We are still in a very vigorous primary season.” Clinton’s comments in the documentary are directly aimed at Sanders’ basic campaign appeal – that he is a political outsider initiating revolutionary change. “He was in Congress for years. He had a senator no one likes him, no one wants to work with him, he did nothing,” Clinton said in a documentary, according to THR. “He was a career politician. It is all nonsense and I feel so bad that people got caught.” There is no love lost between Clinton and Sanders. The Vermont senator organized a vigorous campaign against Clinton in 2016 and the former first lady and her main supporters believe that the Sanders campaign – and the fact that he did not abandon it and does not approve it before l summer 2016 – hindered her candidacy and helped Republican President Donald Trump.Clinton told Howard Stern in 2019 that she was “disappointed” with Sanders’ actions in 2016, adding that she hoped “that he do not start again from anyone who gets the nomination. ” “He could have (approved me earlier),” said Clinton at the time. “He hurt me. There is no doubt about it, he hurt me.” Sanders and his best advisers objected to this, arguing that Sanders had headlined a number of events for Clinton during the 2016 campaign after he dropped out. “I’m sorry Hillary Clinton is relaunching 2016,” Sanders said in an interview with Iowa Press in December, adding that Clinton had sent her a letter saying, “Thank you Bernie for working so hard to try to make me president of the United States. “Clinton’s comments on Tuesday did not satisfy certain Democratic agents.” It is inexcusable, “said Tommy Vietor, a former senior official with President Barack Obama. “If Bernie wins the nomination, we all have to work our asses to help him win. If someone else is the candidate, we all do the same for them. Don’t give bullshit just before Iowa, especially after complaining about Bernie’s lack of support in 2016. “Clinton spokesperson Nick Merrill tried to resolve the growing disagreement around his comments.” She said “again”. She clearly repeatedly stated that she did not commit to any candidate during primary school, and more than anyone in the world, she has repeatedly shown that she puts Democrats and our democracy above everything else “Merrill tweeted. Tuesday’s comments, releasing a statement more about Trump’s impeachment trial. “Together,” he said, “we will go ahead and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

