Hillary Clinton pulled out of the sidelines in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination with a brutal condemnation of Senator Bernie Sanders, his campaign team and his supporters.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter to promote Hulu’s next documentary, Hillary, Clinton made it clear that she didn’t want Sanders away from the 2020 appointment. She accused him and his team of attacking without releases women Democrats and supports Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has been abused for claiming that Sanders told her that a woman could not win the election in a private meeting.

The Hollywood Reporter interviewer reread a quote to Clinton from the Hulu documentary which is a full-blown attack on Sanders. Clinton is quoted as saying, “[Sanders] has been in Congress for years. A senator supported him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he has done nothing. He was a career politician. It’s just money and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it. “

When asked if this assessment was still valid, Clinton replied yes, then went further. She declined to say if she would approve if her party chose him as a candidate for 2020, but made it clear that she hoped this would not happen by launching a hot attack on Operation Sanders 2020 as a whole.

“It’s not just him, it’s the culture that surrounds him,” said Clinton. “It’s his management team. These are his prominent supporters. These are his online Bernie Bros. and their relentless attacks on many competitors, especially women. And I really hope people pay attention to it, because it should be worrying that it allowed this culture – not only allowed, [it] really seems to really support it. “

Clinton then accused Sanders of having given his supporters tacit approval to attack candidates such as Warren and Senator Kamala Harris by “winking” at them. She seemed to discourage people from voting for Sanders on that basis, saying, “I think this is a model that people should take into account when making their decisions. “

Clinton became particularly passionate when asked if Warren said Sanders had told him that a woman could not win the presidency. Sanders denied the claim and it was a flashpoint from last week’s televised debate when Warren confronted Sanders in the aftermath of the event.

Clinton first pointed out that the premise of the claim that a woman could not win was false since she won the primary in 2016 and got about three million more votes than Trump later that year. But, turning to Sanders again, Clinton said his campaign “pursued Elizabeth [Warren] with a very personal attack on her” after her revelation.

“If this were a unique case, you could say,” Okay, okay, “said Clinton. “But he said I was not qualified. I had a lot more experience than him and I did a lot more than him, but it was his attack on me. I just think people have to be careful because hopefully we want to elect a president who will try to bring us together, not close our eyes or reward the kind of insulting, aggressive, degrading, degrading behavior that we have seen from this current administration. “

Elsewhere in the interview, Clinton said she had spoken to Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar and “virtually everyone” who has either run for office or is still in the running. When asked if Sanders was excluded from this, she nodded and confirmed that he was not.

Asked about the advice she gave, Clinton said she told the candidates, “You can run the best campaign, but you will have to be even better than your best campaign to overcome some of the injustice that will be directed at you by as long as a woman. “

The Sanders campaign was invited for comments.

