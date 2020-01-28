Hillary Clinton is clearly not afraid of having Meghan Markle's back

These two!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this month as they announced plans to resign from their role as “senior” members of the royal family, in hopes of becoming financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would lose their RHS credentials following a new deal and reimburse “sovereign subsidy expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage”.

By issuing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to His Majesty and the royal family for their continued support as they enter the next chapter in their lives.”

The Sussex have faced a wave of backlash since their separation from the royal family, with a host of stars from Oprah to Jessica Mulroney standing up for the couple’s controversial decision.

The last prominent name to lend its voice to the cause is Hillary Clinton, who showed her support by sharing one of the quotes from Meghan Markle on Instagram.

“Women don’t need to find a voice,” read Meghan’s quote, shared by Hillary Clinton. “They have a voice. They should feel empowered to use it and people should be encouraged to listen. “

Hillary has expressed support for Meghan in the past, previously voicing her thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s decision to take legal action against the tabloids in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“I mean the way she was treated is inexplicable,” said Hillary in the interview alongside her daughter Chelsea.

“She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she happily continues to use,” said daughter of Hillary Chelsea, coming up with her own theory. “Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has been previously established and often awaited, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I do not understand. We have seen this diagram several times.”

Chelsea continued: “I don’t know her, but as a person who respects her, I am so thankful that she persists, does not bow and does a job that she feels called to do. And doesn’t want to be bullied. “

We are definitely here for this friendship.