Hillary Clinton expresses her support for Meghan Markle

The failed 2016 presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, only expressed her support for Meghan Markle. The former actress left the British royal family with her husband Prince Harry.

Hillary Clinton expresses support for Meghan Markle

Yahoo News reported that Hillary visited Instagram last week to share a quote from Meghan that she gave at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum.

“Women don’t need a voice. They have a voice,” Meghan said in the quote, “You have to feel empowered to use it, and people have to be encouraged to listen.”

Hillary visited Meghan two months ago

Hillary visited Meghan at Frogmore Cottage in November. A source told People Magazine that the two women were “equally excited” to meet and that there was “a lot of talk about newborns and feeding plans.”

Before she married Harry, Meghan was a left-wing Hollywood star who was open to her support for Hillary and other Democrats. Months before the 2016 presidential election, Meghan struck Donald Trump and expressed her support for Hillary in an interview with Larry Wilmore.

Clip surfaces by Meghan Bashing Trump

“Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, just think of female voters, right? I think it was in 2012 when the Republican Party lost the woman’s vote by 12 points. That’s a huge number and as misogynistic as Trump and so vocal that it’s a huge part of it, ”said Meghan. “You are voting not only for a woman if it is Hillary because she is a woman, but certainly because Trump made it easy to realize that you do not really want the kind of world that he paints.”

Meghan’s apologetic attitude to her liberal views posed some problems for the royal family. British royals should remain politically neutral at all times. It has been speculated that the desire to be open about their leftist policies is part of what prompted Meghan to leave the royal family as a whole.

When Trump visited the UK last year, Meghan refused to meet with him. She claimed that she had to stay home to take care of her newborn son Archie. However, insiders said that she really only used her son as an excuse to insult Trump.

“I have been told that Meghan is not planning to meet President Trump,” said Royal Expert Dustin Larcombe before the visit. “Not as a nudge, because – how should we say – it’s a pleasant time on maternity leave so she won’t be working. The fact that she’s on maternity leave obviously gives her an excuse.”

It’s a shame that Meghan is so relentless in her liberal views that she has allowed them to disrupt Harry’s relationship with his family. We would hope that she could learn to put her left views aside for the good of one day, but it doesn’t appear that this will ever happen. As President Trump would say, SAD!