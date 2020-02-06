Hillary Clinton “disappointed”, not surprised by Trump Acquittal in the Senate

Hillary Clinton said Thursday that she was “disappointed” but not surprised at the Senate acquittal of President Donald Trump.

In an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the former foreign minister and democratic presidential candidate from 2016 described Romney’s speech in the Senate on Wednesday as “exceptional”.

“I was not surprised at the acquittal,” because it is difficult to get 67 votes to convict and remove someone, “said Clinton.” I was still disappointed that no more Republicans were ready to take the position that Mitt Romney took. “

“Now it’s voters who have to say,” Okay, I have to take responsibility for it and follow Mitt Romney’s leadership to condemn bipartisan vote. “

Clinton said, “The evidence was really clear.”

“There was no doubt that the president had actually done what he was accused of,” she said. “In fact, he admitted that he had done what he was accused of. He just didn’t think anyone would hold him accountable.”

Voters must take on this responsibility, she said.

“I say vote for the person you think can actually win in November and the person you believe can rule our country,” she advised. “Because someone has to get in there and try to bring our country together and put us on the right path into the future and restore our democracy and our reputation in the world.”

“Who do you think can win?” She added. “Because if you don’t win, you can’t rule. And who can rule best in a very difficult time in American history.”

Clinton was asked directly about her preference for the Democratic candidate and declined to name a candidate. In a new documentary about her, “Hillary,” which premiered on Hulu in March, she banged Sanders for his work on Capitol Hill.

She didn’t give in Thursday.

“I feel like I have a pretty clear idea of ​​what it takes to win,” she said. “

“And if you promise the moon and you can’t deliver the moon, that will be another indicator of how we just can’t trust ourselves.”

“I just want everyone to understand how high the stake is and that each candidate and officer is held responsible for what they do or not,” she added.

She also shared how she had to go through the exciting unveiling after her husband, President Bill Clinton, and his affair with Monica Lewinsky, and go through it again to make the documentary.

“Staying in my marriage was the bravest decision I’ve ever made,” she said, adding, “you couldn’t make a film about my life or talk about it.”

“It was an emotionally stressful thing to go through again,” she added. “It really helps other people.

“People have to think about the choices in their own lives,” she continued, adding, “and we should be friendlier.”

